Just Leaked: Dunkin’ Is Quietly Killing 15 Fan-Favorite Items

We got confirmation: The beloved Dunkaccino is being retired.

We know this is tough news to process, and we’re sure Al Pacino is taking this one pretty hard after he performed that lively song about the beverage in Adam Sandler’s Jack and Jill. But Dunkin’ has decided to sunset the drink, which is a blend of “coffee and hot chocolate flavors,” according to Dunkin’s site.

While Dunkin’ hasn’t made any announcements and the Dunkaccino can still be found on Dunkin’s site, it was quietly removed from all menus.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience. The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future,” a Dunkin’ spokesperson confirmed.

The news may come as a shock to some, but others may have been expecting it after Reddit user u/manualham posted a list of menu items that Dunkin’ plans to discontinue. The now-deleted post went live in early 2022 and appears to be a leaked company document that features 34 items “being eliminated” by the company.

The list includes already-discontinued items like the Beyond Sausage Sandwich and the Hazelnut Swirl. The Dunkaccino is also on the list, which leads us to believe that it’s not if the other discontinuations are coming, but when.

The discontinuations are taking place across the board and will impact Dunkin’s frozen drinks, hot teas, sandwiches, bakery items, and even donuts. If you’re not already, you might want to sit down for this because some of these are a doozies.

According to Reddit, Dunkin’ may discontinue:

Strawberry Coolatta

Frozen Matcha Latte

Chamomile Fields hot tea

Hibiscus Kiss hot tea

Toasted Almond Flavor Shot

Raspberry Flavor Shot

Everything Bagel Minis

Apple Fritter

Sesame Seed Bagel

Double Chocolate Donut

Powdered Donut

Jelly Donut

Vanilla Creme Donut

Strawberry Cream Cheese

Dunkin’ did not confirm if there will be additional discontinuations alongside the Dunkaccino’s, so it’s not clear when we could see these items leave the menu. If you want to enjoy your favorite menu items a few more times before they disappear, you should get to your local coffee and donut shop soon.

For now, let's pour one out for the Dunka- Dunka- Dunka- Dunka- Dunkaccino.

