DoubleTree Is Adding a New Cookie for the First Time

If you’ve ever stayed at a DoubleTree by Hilton, then you certainly know about the famed chocolate chip cookie that you receive upon checking into the hotel. Maybe you even stay at DoubleTree hotels just for the cookies (we wouldn't judge you if you did). Chances are, even if you've never stayed at one, you've have still heard about or had the famous DoubleTree cinnamon, oat, walnut, and chocolate chip cookie, since the hotel shared its top-secret recipe back in 2020, when travel was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While so many of us have tasted the iconic and delicious DoubleTree cookie, there are plenty of travelers out there who probably haven’t, simply because of their dietary restrictions and allergies. Well, that changes now.

DoubleTree Is Introducing an Allergy-Friendly Cookie

DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree is adding an all-new chocolate chip cookie to its hotels that will accommodate those with food allergies. Starting August 4 (which just so happens to be National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day), DoubleTree guests will now be able to choose between the original chocolate chip cookie and the allergy-free chocolate chip cookie at check-in.

The new cookie is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-free from the top nine food allergies—including wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, sesame, fish, and shellfish. DoubleTree’s new cookies are made in collaboration with Partake Foods, a black-owned company known for its allergen-free goodies.

When guests check into any U.S. location of DoubleTree by Hilton, they can ask for the allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookie—packaged in its own individual wrapper to avoid cross-contamination—in place of the original DoubleTree cookie. This will allow the more than 20 million people impacted by food allergies in the U.S. to partake in DoubleTree’s over-50-year commitment to hospitality.

And we are oh-so excited for those who have never tasted a DoubleTree cookie before to finally partake in the delicious tradition. Happy snacking!