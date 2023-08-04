DoubleTree Is Adding a New Cookie for the First Time

Its famed chocolate chip cookie is getting a new friend.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023
DoubleTree hotel with a plate of cookies
Photo:

DoubleTree by Hilton/Allrecipes

If you’ve ever stayed at a DoubleTree by Hilton, then you certainly know about the famed chocolate chip cookie that you receive upon checking into the hotel. Maybe you even stay at DoubleTree hotels just for the cookies (we wouldn't judge you if you did). Chances are, even if you've never stayed at one, you've have still heard about or had the famous DoubleTree cinnamon, oat, walnut, and chocolate chip cookie, since the hotel shared its top-secret recipe back in 2020, when travel was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While so many of us have tasted the iconic and delicious DoubleTree cookie, there are plenty of travelers out there who probably haven’t, simply because of their dietary restrictions and allergies. Well, that changes now.

DoubleTree Is Introducing an Allergy-Friendly Cookie

DoubleTree Allergy-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie

DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree is adding an all-new chocolate chip cookie to its hotels that will accommodate those with food allergies. Starting August 4 (which just so happens to be National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day), DoubleTree guests will now be able to choose between the original chocolate chip cookie and the allergy-free chocolate chip cookie at check-in. 

The new cookie is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-free from the top nine food allergies—including wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, sesame, fish, and shellfish. DoubleTree’s new cookies are made in collaboration with Partake Foods, a black-owned company known for its allergen-free goodies. 

When guests check into any U.S. location of DoubleTree by Hilton, they can ask for the allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookie—packaged in its own individual wrapper to avoid cross-contamination—in place of the original DoubleTree cookie. This will allow the more than 20 million people impacted by food allergies in the U.S. to partake in DoubleTree’s over-50-year commitment to hospitality.

And we are oh-so excited for those who have never tasted a DoubleTree cookie before to finally partake in the delicious tradition. Happy snacking!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
red jello boxes on yellow bubble background 4x3
Jell-O Is Changing for the First Time in 10 Years
Wendy's restaurant with blue and red triangles in the corner
Wendy’s Is Adding a New Frosty to the Menu—But It’s Not What You Think
A jar of mango jam with a spoon pulling a spoonful out of it.
If You're Not Adding This to Jam, You're Missing Out
vintage tv console with red block background and keebler logo on screen
Keebler’s New Cookies Are Saturday-Morning-Cartoon Nostalgia at Its Finest
McDonald's golden arch sign against a blue sky with white clouds.
McDonald’s Is Adding This Iconic Sauce to Its Menu as a Dip for the First Time Ever
McDonald's sign
McDonald’s Just Released a New Shake for the First Time in 5 Years
Breakfast Buffet-Hampton Inn
The 5 Foods You Should Never Eat From the Breakfast Buffet
KFC Storefront
KFC Is Adding Chicken Nuggets to the Menu for the First Time Ever
a portrait of Stanley Tucci on blue and yellow background.
Stanley Tucci’s Favorite Pasta Is Coming to Your Local Grocery Store
Chick-fil-A sign on a blue burst background
Chick-fil-A Is Adding a New Sweet and Savory Chicken Sandwich to Its Menu
Noodles & Company logo on a yellow and blue background
Noodles & Company Is Introducing 4 New Stuffed Pastas for the First Time in 2 Years
the panda express logo on a white burst graphic on red background
Panda Express Just Launched a Rewards Program for the First Time Ever
An exterior shot of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant with the company's signage on display.
Cheesecake Factory Just Introduced a New Flavor to Its Lineup and We Can't Wait to Try It
smart phone with doordash app on a patterned logo background
Check Your Phone—DoorDash Just Added a Ton of New Features to Its App
Wendy's canned chili
You Can Buy Wendy’s Chili at Grocery Stores for the First Time Ever
McDonald's golden arch sign against a blue sky with white clouds.
Confirmed: McDonald’s Is Adding a Spicy Quarter Pounder to Its Menu