Thousands of Bags of Doritos Chips Recalled

Thousands of bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips have been recalled in Pennsylvania for mislabeling. The Nacho Cheese-flavored chips may contain some ingredients from Doritos’ Sweet Spicy Chili chips that have not been declared on the package—and can cause severe or life-threatening allergic reactions in consumers.

The recalled chips may contain soy and wheat that are not disclosed on the label. Thus, those with wheat and soy allergies or sensitivities should not eat the chips.

This recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5- and 1-ounce Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips that were distributed and sold in Pennsylvania. The recalled Doritos were sold in retail stores and were available at food service locations and in vending machines as early as June 29.

You’ll know if you have the recalled Doritos if they contain all of the following information:

1-ounce bag UPC: 0 28400 09089 6

Guaranteed Fresh Date of September 26, 2023, and Manufacturing Code/Time Stamp: 465218034 X 22:47 - 22:54

Manufacturing Code/Time Stamp: 465218034 X 22:47 - 22:54 14.5-ounce bag UPC: 0 28400 51779 9

Guaranteed Fresh Date of September 26, 2023, and either Manufacturing Code/Time Stamp: 465218037 X 22:47 - 22:59 or 465218137 X 23:00 - 23:06

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products are impacted by this recall.

While no allergic reactions have been reported, if you have a soy or wheat allergy or sensitivity, you should not consume the Doritos. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

However, if you don’t have these food allergies, it is safe to eat the Doritos, as they are only being recalled for the allergen alert.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.