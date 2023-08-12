Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Beef Ground Beef Dorito Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo This dorito casserole is slightly reminiscent of chilaquiles and perfect for a weeknight dinner. Have fun customizing the taste by selecting a different dorito flavor. By Sarah Brekke Sarah Brekke Sarah Brekke is a culinary professional with over 10 years of experience food media. With a background in both culinary and food sciences, she uses her skills to develop, test, and modify recipes to make them as tasty and practical as possible. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on August 12, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Recipe tester Barrett Heald says this delicious Dorito casserole recipe “would make a great weeknight dinner.” In fact, she even took the leftovers home for her family! Dorito Casserole Ingredients These are the ingredients you’ll need to make this Doritos casserole recipe at home: Beef: Start with a pound of lean ground beef. Fresh vegetables: A yellow onion and a red bell pepper add color and flavor. Seasoning: Use store-bought taco seasoning or make your own at home. Canned vegetables: You’ll need canned diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions and canned black beans. Sour cream: Sour cream creates a thick, rich texture and adds a pleasant tang. Doritos: Of course, you’ll need Doritos! Cheese: Shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese takes the flavor and texture up a notch. Toppings: Top each serving of the Dorito casserole with chopped tomato, sliced green onion, chopped cilantro, and/or salsa. How to Make Dorito Casserole You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this Dorito casserole: Brown the beef, drain the grease, and return the beef to the pan. Add the onion and pepper and cook until tender, then add the seasoning and water.Stir in the canned veggies and sour cream. Assemble the casserole according to the detailed instructions in the recipe. Bake until the cheese is lightly browned and the casserole is heated through. Serve with your desired toppings. Test Kitchen Tips This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: Recipe developer Sarah Brekke says you can use any Dorito variety you like, from Nacho Cheese to Cool Ranch. Have fun with this recipe! Sarah recommends serving with your favorite side salad. How to Store Dorito Casserole Store your leftover Dorito casserole in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Since the chips will obviously get soggy over time, it’s best to reheat the casserole in the oven instead of the microwave. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 1 pound lean ground beef 1 cup chopped yellow onion 1 cup chopped red bell pepper 1 (1-ounce) packet taco seasoning 1/2 cup water 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as RO*TEL®), drained 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed 1 cup sour cream, plus more for serving 1 (9 1/4-ounce) bag nacho cheese or cool ranch Doritos®, lightly crushed (about 5 cups) 3 cups shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese For Serving: 1 tomato, chopped, or to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste 1/2 cup salsa, or to taste Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick spray. Cook ground beef in a very large skillet over medium heat until browned; drain any excess grease. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Add onion and pepper and continue cooking until tender, about 5 minutes. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Add taco seasoning and water. Simmer mixture until thickened, about 5 minutes. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Stir in diced tomatoes, sour cream, and black beans. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups crushed chips in the bottom of the prepared dish. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Evenly spoon about half of the meat mixture over the chips. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Top with 1 ½ cups crushed chips and 1 1/2 cups cheese. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Repeat with remaining meat, chips, and cheese. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Bake in the preheated oven until melted and bubbly, about 25 minutes. Top with diced tomato, green onion, and cilantro and serve with salsa and additional sour cream. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 653 Calories 36g Fat 47g Carbs 36g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 653 % Daily Value * Total Fat 36g 46% Saturated Fat 15g 75% Cholesterol 109mg 36% Sodium 1322mg 57% Total Carbohydrate 47g 17% Dietary Fiber 9g 31% Total Sugars 7g Protein 36g Vitamin C 45mg 225% Calcium 429mg 33% Iron 4mg 23% Potassium 967mg 21% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Dorito Casserole