Recipe tester Barrett Heald says this delicious Dorito casserole recipe “would make a great weeknight dinner.” In fact, she even took the leftovers home for her family!

Dorito Casserole Ingredients

These are the ingredients you’ll need to make this Doritos casserole recipe at home:

Beef : Start with a pound of lean ground beef.

: Start with a pound of lean ground beef. Fresh vegetables : A yellow onion and a red bell pepper add color and flavor.

: A yellow onion and a red bell pepper add color and flavor. Seasoning : Use store-bought taco seasoning or make your own at home.

: Use store-bought taco seasoning or make your own at home. Canned vegetables : You’ll need canned diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions and canned black beans.

: You’ll need canned diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions and canned black beans. Sour cream : Sour cream creates a thick, rich texture and adds a pleasant tang.

: Sour cream creates a thick, rich texture and adds a pleasant tang. Doritos : Of course, you’ll need Doritos!

: Of course, you’ll need Doritos! Cheese : Shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese takes the flavor and texture up a notch.

: Shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese takes the flavor and texture up a notch. Toppings: Top each serving of the Dorito casserole with chopped tomato, sliced green onion, chopped cilantro, and/or salsa.

How to Make Dorito Casserole

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this Dorito casserole:

Brown the beef, drain the grease, and return the beef to the pan. Add the onion and pepper and cook until tender, then add the seasoning and water. Stir in the canned veggies and sour cream. Assemble the casserole according to the detailed instructions in the recipe. Bake until the cheese is lightly browned and the casserole is heated through. Serve with your desired toppings.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

Recipe developer Sarah Brekke says you can use any Dorito variety you like, from Nacho Cheese to Cool Ranch. Have fun with this recipe!

Sarah recommends serving with your favorite side salad.

How to Store Dorito Casserole

Store your leftover Dorito casserole in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Since the chips will obviously get soggy over time, it’s best to reheat the casserole in the oven instead of the microwave.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

