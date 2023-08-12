Dorito Casserole

Be the first to rate & review!
1 Photo

This dorito casserole is slightly reminiscent of chilaquiles and perfect for a weeknight dinner. Have fun customizing the taste by selecting a different dorito flavor.

By
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke is a culinary professional with over 10 years of experience food media. With a background in both culinary and food sciences, she uses her skills to develop, test, and modify recipes to make them as tasty and practical as possible.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023
a single serving of Dorito casserole on a small white plate.
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Recipe tester Barrett Heald says this delicious Dorito casserole recipe “would make a great weeknight dinner.” In fact, she even took the leftovers home for her family!

Dorito Casserole Ingredients

These are the ingredients you’ll need to make this Doritos casserole recipe at home: 

  • Beef: Start with a pound of lean ground beef. 
  • Fresh vegetables: A yellow onion and a red bell pepper add color and flavor. 
  • Seasoning: Use store-bought taco seasoning or make your own at home
  • Canned vegetables: You’ll need canned diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions and canned black beans. 
  • Sour cream: Sour cream creates a thick, rich texture and adds a pleasant tang. 
  • Doritos: Of course, you’ll need Doritos!
  • Cheese: Shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese takes the flavor and texture up a notch. 
  • Toppings: Top each serving of the Dorito casserole with chopped tomato, sliced green onion, chopped cilantro, and/or salsa. 

How to Make Dorito Casserole

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this Dorito casserole: 

  1. Brown the beef, drain the grease, and return the beef to the pan. 
  2. Add the onion and pepper and cook until tender, then add the seasoning and water.
  3. Stir in the canned veggies and sour cream. 
  4. Assemble the casserole according to the detailed instructions in the recipe. 
  5. Bake until the cheese is lightly browned and the casserole is heated through. 
  6. Serve with your desired toppings. 

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: 

  • Recipe developer Sarah Brekke says you can use any Dorito variety you like, from Nacho Cheese to Cool Ranch. Have fun with this recipe!
  • Sarah recommends serving with your favorite side salad.

How to Store Dorito Casserole

Store your leftover Dorito casserole in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Since the chips will obviously get soggy over time, it’s best to reheat the casserole in the oven instead of the microwave. 

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lean ground beef

  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion

  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper

  • 1 (1-ounce) packet taco seasoning

  • 1/2 cup water

  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as RO*TEL®), drained

  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

  • 1 cup sour cream, plus more for serving

  • 1 (9 1/4-ounce) bag nacho cheese or cool ranch Doritos®, lightly crushed (about 5 cups)

  • 3 cups shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese

For Serving:

  • 1 tomato, chopped, or to taste

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste

  • 1/2 cup salsa, or to taste

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    all ingredients to make Dorito casserole gathered on a kitchen counter.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick spray.

  3. Cook ground beef in a very large skillet over medium heat until browned; drain any excess grease.

    ground beef browning in a cast iron skillet.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  4. Add onion and pepper and continue cooking until tender, about 5 minutes.

    peppers and onion added to cast iron with ground beef.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  5. Add taco seasoning and water. Simmer mixture until thickened, about 5 minutes.

    seasoned ground beef, peppers and onions in a cast iron skillet.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  6. Stir in diced tomatoes, sour cream, and black beans.

    sour cream and black beans stirred into ground beef and pepper mixture.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  7. Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups crushed chips in the bottom of the prepared dish.

    a 9x13 casserole dish layered with broken nacho Dorito chips.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  8. Evenly spoon about half of the meat mixture over the chips.

    Layer of Dorito chips topped with creamy beef and veggie mixture.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  9. Top with 1 ½ cups crushed chips and 1 1/2 cups cheese.

    Dorito casserole topped with shredded cheese before baking.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  10. Repeat with remaining meat, chips, and cheese.

    Dorito casserole layers repeated to fill dish ending with a layer of shredded cheese

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  11. Bake in the preheated oven until melted and bubbly, about 25 minutes. Top with diced tomato, green onion, and cilantro and serve with salsa and additional sour cream.

    Dorito casserole baked until golden-brown.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

653 Calories
36g Fat
47g Carbs
36g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 653
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 36g 46%
Saturated Fat 15g 75%
Cholesterol 109mg 36%
Sodium 1322mg 57%
Total Carbohydrate 47g 17%
Dietary Fiber 9g 31%
Total Sugars 7g
Protein 36g
Vitamin C 45mg 225%
Calcium 429mg 33%
Iron 4mg 23%
Potassium 967mg 21%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Campfire Queso in a cast iron skillet topped with diced avocado, cilantro, and sour cream.
Campfire Queso
Slice of crunchwrap casserole topped with lettuce on blue plate
Crunchwrap Casserole
3 Ratings
cheesy ground beef bake with rice
Stuffed Pepper Casserole
high angle looking at a plate of taco bake casserole with cheese and black olives on a plate
Taco Bake Casserole
147 Ratings
Burrito Casserole
2 Ratings
A slice of John Wayne casserole served on a stack of plates.
John Wayne Casserole
43 Ratings
Dorito Casserole with Chicken
28 Ratings
mid angle, cropped into a heaping spoonful of cabbage roll casserole with the remaining casserole behind
Cabbage Roll Casserole
1,885 Ratings
closeup of red rectangular casserole dish with beef, potatoes, corn, jalapenos, and tomatoes; pita on the side
Southwestern-Style Ground Beef and Potato Casserole
2 Ratings
Weeknight Mexican Chicken Lasagna on a red flower plate
21 Mexican Chicken Casseroles for Delicious Dinners
a high angle view of a crunchwrap ring made in a bundt pan and filled with layers of seasoned beef, nacho cheese, and crunchy chips, all wrapped in tortillas
Crunchwrap Ring
1 Rating
a stainless steel skillet holding a tomato-based casserole garnished with parsley
20 Best Ground Beef Recipes for Beginner Cooks
close up view of Campbell's Tuna Noodle Casserole with peas in a yellow pan on the stove
Campbell's Tuna Noodle Casserole
510 Ratings
Taco Meat
21 Best Mexican Recipes for Beginner Cooks
Tater tot casserole in a baking dish.
Tater Tot Casserole
554 Ratings
a high angle view of a plate of the best tuna noodle casserole with the casserole dish sitting nearby
Best Tuna Casserole
2,844 Ratings