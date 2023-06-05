This Week Only: Domino's Is Kicking Off Summer With This Insane Deal

Is there a more crowd-pleasing or budget-friendly takeout meal than pizza? It’s everyone’s favorite. It’s the busy person’s—or the busy family’s—customizable best friend on hectic nights. It’s the Friday night break from cooking. It’s the Saturday morning cold breakfast when running out the door to get to the sports field.

Starting today and lasting all week (June 5–11, 2023), you can get a big break on the price of that pizza. Domino’s is here for you, and right now it's offering 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas when customers order online. Why now? The world’s largest pizza company is celebrating the (almost) start of summer by making it less expensive for customers to grab their favorite pizza and hit the beach or the park.

"Summer is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with half off pizza?" said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president and chief brand officer. "We hope customers take advantage of this great deal by ordering online, grabbing their favorite pizza, and hitting the beach or park. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious, cheesy pizza with friends and family."

Dominos

How to Score Domino’s 50% Off Pizza Deal

The sale is good on all menu-priced pizzas, including Build Your Own Pizza as well as Specialty Pizzas. All other menu items like the cheesy stuffed bread are full price.

To get 50% off, order during the promo period (June 5–11, 2023) through any of Domino’s online ordering channels. Channels include Domino's website, mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger, and voice ordering with Dom.



The deal is good for both delivery and pick-up orders. Pick up the pizza through Domino’s Carside Delivery®, in-store pickup, or pick-up window options. You can also order traditional home delivery or delivery to any of the Domino’s Hotspots (select popular locations without traditional addresses like parks, beaches, and more).

