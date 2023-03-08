Breaking News: You Don't Have to Go to Disney to Get Dole Whip

For years, the light and luscious pineapple Dole Whip has been a favorite among Disney World guests. Some might argue it is THE reason to visit Disney theme parks (especially in the hot summer months).



The exclusivity of it seems to make it even more crave-worthy. Leaving Disney World alone is always sad, but knowing it will be a while until your next Dole Whip? Heartbreaking.

If you dream of Disney Dole Whip, we have good news: You will no longer have to travel to the Enchanted Tiki Room or venture to Aloha Isle in Adventureland to taste the sweet, citrusy treat. The beloved Dole Whip is coming to a grocery store near you.



In a ground-breaking press release, Dole announced, “Dole Whip®, a tropical frozen treat, will soon be available in three delicious flavors (pineapple, mango, and strawberry) in the freezer aisle at your local grocery store.”



This means not one, but THREE creamy, dreamy desserts will be hitting the freezer section soon. Dreams really do come true.



If you’ve never had a Dole Whip, you might be wondering, ‘what’s all the fuss about?’ Well, it’s not just ice cream and pineapple thrown in a blender, we'll tell you that much.



Think of the dessert as a light, sweet, fruity, and creamy treat, so soft it would melt instantly in the Florida sun. The taste and texture make it the perfect cross between a smoothie and a bowl of ice cream. Every spoonful is both satisfying and refreshing.



Up until now, the Dole Whip mix was only sold in industrial sizes to Disney parks and select retailers. Homemade copycat recipes get the mix close enough, but they simply don’t stand up to the real deal. And how could they? The majority of Dole Whip dupes have an ice cream or heavy cream base, while the real recipe (you might be surprised to know) is totally dairy-free and vegan.



Because the soft-serve consistency is key, we’re very curious to find out how the company will be able to bottle up that blissful, freshly-blended texture and maintain it in a ready-to-eat frozen treat.



We don’t have many details on the retailers or release dates yet, but we're hoping the “indulgent treat” will arrive in time to help us beat the summer heat. The pre-packaged Dole Whip, as well as other new Dole innovations, will be showcased this week at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, so we’ll be sure to get the full scoop on the new dessert soon.



If you’re missing the other park-exclusive snacks, we’ve got the perfect round-up of copycat Disney recipes to bring the taste of Magic Kingdom to your couch. Of course, you might want to turn on “Frozen” while you’re at it.