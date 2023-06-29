Recipes Main Dishes Sandwich Recipes Wraps and Roll-Ups These Dill Ranch Chicken Wraps Are Easy to Make With Rotisserie Chicken Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Using precooked chicken, these dill chicken ranch wraps made with rotisserie chicken are so simple and flavorful, they will wake up your taste buds quickly. By Chef Mo Chef Mo Maura Rawlette, known as Chef Mo, is a longtime member of the Allrecipes community and avid Allrecipes Allstar, having shared dozens upon dozens of top-rated recipes on the site since 2016. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 1 mins Total Time: 11 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 wraps Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 2 tablespoons ranch dressing 1 tablespoon dill pickle juice 1 teaspoon dried dill 2 (10 inch) flour tortillas 4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese 1 cup shredded lettuce 4 kosher dill pickle sandwich slices (such as Vlasic® Stackers) 1 cup cooked rotisserie chicken Directions Stir mayonnaise, ranch dressing, dill pickle juice, and dill together in a small bowl. Warm tortillas in the microwave on High until warm and pliable, about 30 seconds. Spread half of the mayonnaise mixture down the center of each tortilla. In each tortilla, place 2 slices of sharp Cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup lettuce, 2 kosher pickle slices, and 1/2 cup of cooked chicken. Fold opposing edges of tortilla to overlap the filling. Roll 1 of the opposing edges around the filling into a wrap. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1461 Calories 62g Fat 168g Carbs 54g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 1461 % Daily Value * Total Fat 62g 80% Saturated Fat 19g 95% Cholesterol 118mg 39% Sodium 2303mg 100% Total Carbohydrate 168g 61% Dietary Fiber 10g 37% Total Sugars 3g Protein 54g Vitamin C 2mg 10% Calcium 477mg 37% Iron 11mg 64% Potassium 662mg 14% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of These Dill Ranch Chicken Wraps Are Easy to Make With Rotisserie Chicken