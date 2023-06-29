These Dill Ranch Chicken Wraps Are Easy to Make With Rotisserie Chicken

1 Photo

Using precooked chicken, these dill chicken ranch wraps made with rotisserie chicken are so simple and flavorful, they will wake up your taste buds quickly.

By
Chef Mo
Maura Rawlette
Chef Mo
Maura Rawlette, known as Chef Mo, is a longtime member of the Allrecipes community and avid Allrecipes Allstar, having shared dozens upon dozens of top-rated recipes on the site since 2016.
Published on June 29, 2023
sandwich wrap with chicken, cheese, and lettuce cut in half on blue plate
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
1 mins
Total Time:
11 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 wraps
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

  • 2 tablespoons ranch dressing

  • 1 tablespoon dill pickle juice

  • 1 teaspoon dried dill

  • 2 (10 inch) flour tortillas

  • 4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese

  • 1 cup shredded lettuce

  • 4 kosher dill pickle sandwich slices (such as Vlasic® Stackers)

  • 1 cup cooked rotisserie chicken

Directions

  1. Stir mayonnaise, ranch dressing, dill pickle juice, and dill together in a small bowl.

  2. Warm tortillas in the microwave on High until warm and pliable, about 30 seconds.

  3. Spread half of the mayonnaise mixture down the center of each tortilla. In each tortilla, place 2 slices of sharp Cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup lettuce, 2 kosher pickle slices, and 1/2 cup of cooked chicken.

  4. Fold opposing edges of tortilla to overlap the filling. Roll 1 of the opposing edges around the filling into a wrap.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

1461 Calories
62g Fat
168g Carbs
54g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 1461
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 62g 80%
Saturated Fat 19g 95%
Cholesterol 118mg 39%
Sodium 2303mg 100%
Total Carbohydrate 168g 61%
Dietary Fiber 10g 37%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 54g
Vitamin C 2mg 10%
Calcium 477mg 37%
Iron 11mg 64%
Potassium 662mg 14%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

