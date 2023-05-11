Deviled Chicken Thighs

1 Photo

Deviled chicken thighs are topped with Dijon mustard and a buttery, crispy panko topping. A great easy weeknight recipe—while the chicken is baking, you can make a salad or steam some veggies for a complete meal.

By
Catherine Jessee is a Test Kitchen Assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She has tested recipes for brands including All Recipes, Eating Well, Food & Wine, Real Simple, People, and Southern Living. Prior to joining the Food Studios, she accumulated 3 years of experience cooking in restaurants. She has contributed to publications like Domino Magazine, The Knot Magazine, and Wildsam Almanacs. Her go-to potluck dish is Ritz Crackers and pimento cheese—always using her mom's recipe. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @catherinejessee.

Published on May 11, 2023
Looking down at two golden-brown, crispy deviled chicken thighs, garnished with sliced green onions.
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • 6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 pounds), skin removed

  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

  • 2 medium scallions

  • 2 tablespoons salted butter, cubed

  • 3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground paprika

  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    All ingredients gathered to make deviled chicken thighs.

  2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  3. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Season both sides evenly with salt and pepper.

    Chicken seasoned with salt and pepper.

  4. Finely chop white parts of scallions to measure 2 tablespoons; place in a small microwavable bowl with butter and microwave on High, stirring occasionally, until melted, for 1 minute. Thinly slice dark green parts of scallions to measure about 2 tablespoons and set aside. Add to melted butter and microwave for 1 more minute, stopping to stir occasionally.

    White part of the green onion chopped and microwaved with butter.

    Repeat with the thinly sliced darker green part of the onion.

  5. Stir together panko, Parmesan cheese, cayenne, and paprika in a small bowl until well combined. Drizzle with butter mixture and stir together until panko is moistened and evenly coated.

    Panko, parmesan cheese, cayenne, paprika and butter mixtures mixed together in a bowl.

  6. Use the back of a spoon to spread 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard over top and sides of each chicken thigh.

    Dijon mustard spread over chicken.

  7. Carefully sprinkle 2 to 3 tablespoons panko mixture over mustard coating on top and sides of each chicken thigh; gently press to adhere. Arrange chicken on a rimmed baking sheet about 1 1/2- to 2-inches apart.

    Panko mixture sprinkled over top the Dijon.

  8. Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center, juices run clear, and panko mixture is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove from oven, let stand for 5 minutes, and serve warm.

    Bake until juices run clear and panko mixture is golden-brown.

Cook's Note:

If you are using boneless chicken thighs, reduce the cook time by 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

454 Calories
28g Fat
12g Carbs
40g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 454
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 28g 36%
Saturated Fat 10g 51%
Cholesterol 211mg 70%
Sodium 904mg 39%
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 40g
Vitamin C 1mg 5%
Calcium 123mg 9%
Iron 2mg 14%
Potassium 461mg 10%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

