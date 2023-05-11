Deviled Chicken Thighs

Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Season both sides evenly with salt and pepper. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Finely chop white parts of scallions to measure 2 tablespoons; place in a small microwavable bowl with butter and microwave on High, stirring occasionally, until melted, for 1 minute. Thinly slice dark green parts of scallions to measure about 2 tablespoons and set aside. Add to melted butter and microwave for 1 more minute, stopping to stir occasionally. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Stir together panko, Parmesan cheese, cayenne, and paprika in a small bowl until well combined. Drizzle with butter mixture and stir together until panko is moistened and evenly coated. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Use the back of a spoon to spread 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard over top and sides of each chicken thigh. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Carefully sprinkle 2 to 3 tablespoons panko mixture over mustard coating on top and sides of each chicken thigh; gently press to adhere. Arrange chicken on a rimmed baking sheet about 1 1/2- to 2-inches apart. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios