Deviled Chicken Thighs

Deviled chicken thighs are topped with Dijon mustard and a buttery, crispy panko topping. A great easy weeknight recipe—while the chicken is baking, you can make a salad or steam some veggies for a complete meal.

Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 40 mins
Total Time: 55 mins
Servings: 6

Ingredients

6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 pounds), skin removed
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
2 medium scallions
2 tablespoons salted butter, cubed
3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground paprika
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Directions

Gather all ingredients.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Season both sides evenly with salt and pepper.

Finely chop white parts of scallions to measure 2 tablespoons; place in a small microwavable bowl with butter and microwave on High, stirring occasionally, until melted, for 1 minute. Thinly slice dark green parts of scallions to measure about 2 tablespoons and set aside. Add to melted butter and microwave for 1 more minute, stopping to stir occasionally.

Stir together panko, Parmesan cheese, cayenne, and paprika in a small bowl until well combined. Drizzle with butter mixture and stir together until panko is moistened and evenly coated.

Use the back of a spoon to spread 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard over top and sides of each chicken thigh.

Carefully sprinkle 2 to 3 tablespoons panko mixture over mustard coating on top and sides of each chicken thigh; gently press to adhere. Arrange chicken on a rimmed baking sheet about 1 1/2- to 2-inches apart.

Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center, juices run clear, and panko mixture is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove from oven, let stand for 5 minutes, and serve warm.

Cook's Note: If you are using boneless chicken thighs, reduce the cook time by 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
454 Calories
28g Fat
12g Carbs
40g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 454
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 28g 36%
Saturated Fat 10g 51%
Cholesterol 211mg 70%
Sodium 904mg 39%
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 40g
Vitamin C 1mg 5%
Calcium 123mg 9%
Iron 2mg 14%
Potassium 461mg 10%