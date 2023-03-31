Finally, a Mandoline You Don’t Have to Be Afraid Of

It’s the safest some shoppers have seen.

By Daniel Modlin
Published on March 31, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dash Safe Slice Tout
Photo:

AllRecipes / Reese Herrington

If you were making a list of the most ominous kitchen tools, mandolines would be at the top of the list. While they’re designed for precise, time-saving cuts, in my experience, using one typically means breaking out the first-aid kit. 

But not all mandolines are the same. Not only does this model from Dash have a much safer design, it also saves time, too. And if that weren’t good enough, it’s on sale for $40 right now.  

DASH Safe SliceÂ® Mandoline Slicer, Julienne + Dicer for Vegetables, Meal Prep & More with 30+ Presets & Thickness Adjuster - Grey

Amazon

Buy it: $40 (was $50); Amazon

The Dash Safe Slice looks more like a juicer than a mandoline, but that’s only because its blades are hidden by the feeder. It is more or less a standard mandoline, except your hands stay far away from the sharp blade. Instead, you feed food through the slot, and push a button to cut. 

You can adjust the slice size of your cuts from 1 to 8 millimeters in thickness, and according to the brand, this slicer can perform over 30 different cuts. It’s also easy to clean and comes with a specially designed brush to get gunk out between the blades. And when you’re done chopping, the gadget easily folds flat for compact storage. 

This mandoline has over 13,500 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy it is to use, clean, and store. One shopper says they typically try to avoid cooking for hours because it makes their back hurt, but this tool makes a major difference. They say, “It's sturdy and slices veggies very quickly, saving me time when prepping recipes,” and even add that “cleanup is a breeze.”

Another customer who has had several mandolins says, “This one is the safest for fingers and hands I have ever seen.” 

If you’re looking for a way to save time in the kitchen, without sacrificing one of your digits, grab this mandoline while it’s on sale at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
FitFabHome 3 Pack Large Non Stick Oven Liners Mat Tout
You'll Never Have to Clean Your Oven Again With These Liners
WISELIFE 3 Pack Reusable Grocery Bags Tout
Costco, Aldi, and Walmart Shoppers All Have One Thing In Common—These Grocery Bags
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Move Over Stanley: This Is the New ‘It’ Water Bottle, According to TikTok
Lifewit Large Lunch Bag 24-Can (15L) Insulated Lunch Box Soft Cooler Tout
If You Need a New Soft Cooler After the Yeti Recall, This $17 Option Is the One to Grab
Healthy take-out lunch at a desk on a lime-green background
5 Restaurants Where You Can Score Lunch for Less Than $10
Macy's Pyrex Sale TOUT
Pyrex Mixing Bowls, Containers, and More Are on Big Sale at Macy’s Right Now
A double crusted pie with a slice taken out of it sitting on a plate next to it revealing a purple filling. Some boysenberries sit on the surface in front and behind the pie.
You’ve Probably Never Heard of This Fruit, and You Need to Try It
Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan Tout
Everything Tastes ‘Much Juicier’ When Cooked on This Now-$22 Lodge Pan, According to Shoppers
Cuisinart Grilling Prep and Serve Trays Tout
These On-Sale Cuisinart Trays May Be the Secret to Safer Grilling This Year
Chick-fil-A Logo on a white burst pattern on a yellow background.
Chick-fil-A Is Changing Its Rewards Program—Here’s What You Need To Know
Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover Tout
This $10 Find Stops Splatters in the Microwave, and Makes Life So Much Easier
Pyrex Smart Essentials 3-Piece Prepware Mixing Bowl Set
These Pyrex Mixing Bowls Are the Next Durable Addition to Your Collection, and a Set of 3 Is Less Than $20
AR Best gadgets Under $15 TOUT
From a Mug Warmer to a Vegetable Chopper, These 10 Gadgets Are All Under $25 at Amazon This Month
colendar Tout
Shoppers Say This $18 Find Is the ‘Most Useful Item’ They’ve Purchased for Their Kitchen
Nesting glass baking pans on a green and coral background.
If Pyrex Isn't Safe Anymore, Which Brand of Glass Bakeware Should You Buy?
bisquick-cheesy-cheddar-bay-biscuits
14 Foods Every Southerner Should Have In the Pantry