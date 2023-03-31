Finally, a Mandoline You Don’t Have to Be Afraid Of

If you were making a list of the most ominous kitchen tools, mandolines would be at the top of the list. While they’re designed for precise, time-saving cuts, in my experience, using one typically means breaking out the first-aid kit.

But not all mandolines are the same. Not only does this model from Dash have a much safer design, it also saves time, too. And if that weren’t good enough, it’s on sale for $40 right now.

Buy it: $40 (was $50); Amazon

The Dash Safe Slice looks more like a juicer than a mandoline, but that’s only because its blades are hidden by the feeder. It is more or less a standard mandoline, except your hands stay far away from the sharp blade. Instead, you feed food through the slot, and push a button to cut.

You can adjust the slice size of your cuts from 1 to 8 millimeters in thickness, and according to the brand, this slicer can perform over 30 different cuts. It’s also easy to clean and comes with a specially designed brush to get gunk out between the blades. And when you’re done chopping, the gadget easily folds flat for compact storage.

This mandoline has over 13,500 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy it is to use, clean, and store. One shopper says they typically try to avoid cooking for hours because it makes their back hurt, but this tool makes a major difference. They say, “It's sturdy and slices veggies very quickly, saving me time when prepping recipes,” and even add that “cleanup is a breeze.”

Another customer who has had several mandolins says, “This one is the safest for fingers and hands I have ever seen.”

If you’re looking for a way to save time in the kitchen, without sacrificing one of your digits, grab this mandoline while it’s on sale at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

