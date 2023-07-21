Hear Me Out: This Ice Cream Maker Practically Pays for Itself

I can’t count how many trips to the grocery store have ended in wandering through the ice cream aisle, gazing at the colorful pints, trying to decide on the perfect flavor for my mood. If you love ice cream as much as I do, you probably know that constantly restocking on ice cream can get expensive. So what are ice cream connoisseurs to do? Well, there’s one appliance that might actually help solve this dilemma.

This Dash electric ice cream maker can make a pint of ice cream at a time in 30 minutes—enough to satisfy your strongest ice cream cravings on a whim—and it’s only $22 at Amazon right now.

This electric ice cream maker might look small, but it’s still powerful enough to make a creamy batch of frozen dessert in the time it takes to do the dishes and sweep the floor after dinner. And not only can his machine make ice cream but it can also churn out gelato, sorbet, or frozen yogurt—and according to the brand it only takes 30 minutes to make 1.6 cups (just under a full pint) of your favorite frozen dessert.

The small portions will end up saving you money in the long run, especially if you buy a $5 pint of ice cream every time you go to the grocery store. You’d have to use this machine around 4 times before it ended up paying for itself. And the small portion sizes are also ideal for couples and small families that don’t want or have space for a ton of leftover ice cream—or better yet if you can save it all for yourself.

It's incredibly simple to use, even for kids and people who don’t consider themselves skilled home cooks. All you have to do is freeze the bowl overnight, add the ice cream ingredients and mix-ins (fresh fruit, sprinkles, chocolate sauce, and anything else you love) and then the machine to churn for 30 minutes with the touch of a button located on the lid.

Plus, it weighs less than a pound, making it far more lightweight than most ice cream makers, so it’s perfect for small kitchens and apartments—and it's the perfect gift for families who occasionally want to make an after-dinner treat but want to commit to a more expensive machine. Best of all, you don’t have to stress about cleaning up either. The machine is easily disassembled so that it can be quickly rinsed clean and stored in a cabinet.

The Dash ice cream maker has earned more than 4,000 five-star reviews at Amazon thanks to the fact that it can churn out a reliably creamy batch of ice cream every time. In fact, one shopper who uses it to make soft serve says it comes out “perfect every time.”

Another shopper loves its compact size, writing it is better for people who “live alone, or don't like to share” (hey, I can relate!) than larger, more expensive ice cream makers.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive ice cream maker that will provide you snack size portions of your favorite frozen treats, this Dash ice cream maker is going to be your new favorite appliance.

At the time of publishing the price was $22.