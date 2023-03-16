Just Leaked: Dairy Queen's Supposed New Summer Blizzard Menu

We don't have confirmation yet, but we're crossing our fingers for one of these flavors.

Published on March 16, 2023
Rumor has it there are two new flavors of Blizzard coming to Dairy Queen this summer. That's right, the Instagram account @snackolator posted what appears to be a leaked graphic for Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard menu. The photo shows five flavors—three returning and two brand new.

Needless to say, we were psyched about new variations of the ice cream chain's version of blended milkshakes, and the new flavors do not disappoint. We reached out to DQ, but no one could confirm the menu just yet. So here's what you (probably) have to look forward to this summer at DQ.

The three returning flavors are Cotton Candy, S'mores (with marshmallow filled-chocolate bars and graham cracker pieces), and Choco Dipped Strawberry (with strawberry topping and chocolate chunks). We could live without the Cotton Candy, but that's just us.

Now for the exciting part—the new ones. First up, we have OREO Brookie, a blended Blizzard with OREO cookie pieces and Brookie (brownie + cookie) pieces. Then, for the pièce de résistance, Peanut Butter Puppy Chow. Yes, you heard that right. DQ is bringing everyone's favorite chocolate-peanut butter cereal treat to the world of Blizzards, and we could not be more excited. The Peanut Butter Puppy Chow blizzard will feature crispy puppy chow pieces, peanut butter, and chocolate chunks.

In past years, the summer menu has been officially released in April, and hit stores by late April/early May. Until then, we'll cross out fingers that this menu is the real deal, and cash in on our free cone at DQ in the meantime.

