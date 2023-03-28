Get excited: Summer of 2023 will bring us some seriously delicious treats from Dairy Queen. The seasonal menu, which just dropped, already has your summer cravings covered—and it came with a sweet surprise.



Thankfully, our menu suspicions were correct, and we have a delicious roster of new and returning Blizzard treats to look forward to. We’ll see the comeback of the fan-favorite S’mores Blizzard treat (blended with marshmallow-filled chocolates and graham crackers) as well as creamy Cotton Candy and Choco-Dipped Strawberry flavors.



Better yet, we have some highly-anticipated new players in the lineup, including the Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard (blended with crispy puppy chow pieces) and OREO Brookie flavor (with brownie and cookie chunks swirled throughout).

As if “puppy chow” and “blizzard” in the same sentence wasn’t enough motivation, DQ has given us yet another reason to hit the drive-thru in April.



Celebrating the launch of Blizzard Treats back in 1985 (happy 38th!), Dairy Queen is offering its beloved blended treats for just 85 cents. From April 10 to 23, you can get your hands on your favorite mixed soft-serve treat for less than a dollar.



This offer is available only through the DQ mobile app, so get your phones ready to cash in on the sweet (and creamy) deal. Some restrictions may apply to the app-exclusive $0.85 deal depending on your area and fast food location.

