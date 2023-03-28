Dairy Queen Officially Brought Back Its Fans' Favorite Blizzard Flavor Ever

Spring has only just barely arrived, but apparently summer is here! That's because Dairy Queen just (officially!) announced its summer 2023 menu. We had previously been tipped off to a leaked alleged menu, but as of yesterday, the frozen treat chain confirmed its summer Blizzard menu.

Turns out, our sources were correct. The full summer Blizzard treat menu includes five seasonal flavors, but one in particular has us—and DQ fans everywhere—excited. It's a flavor that, according to DQ, had 20,220,327 comments and DMs begging for its return (no telling if that's an exaggeration or not).

What's more, in the press release for the summer menu, DQ said that it was ranked #1 among 19 popular Blizzard Treat flavors by fans. Without further ado, it's none other than the S'mores Blizzard Treat.

First introduced 10 years ago in 2013, the beloved S'mores Blizzard has come on and off the menu several times, the latter of which was met with much internet chatter. There are Reddit threads on the topic, hundreds of social media posts, and even one Twitter account entirely dedicated to its return. So, what's so good about the frozen treat?

The Blizzard features marshmallow-filled chocolates and graham cracker pieces, all blended into Dairy Queen's signature, super-thick soft serve.​ S'mores just screams summer, and this treat brings all that flavor to a delectable frozen treat.

The Blizzard is not only back, but is officially April's Blizzard of the Month, according to an Instagram post by DQ. Comments on the post confirmed S'mores superstar status. "So every email and DM was worth my time," reads one comment. Another proclaims, "There's a reason why they call you the Queen. Thank you for bringing this back besties."



The full summer Blizzard menu includes four other flavors in addition to the S'mores: Cotton Candy, Choco Dipped Strawberry, Peanut Butter Puppy Chow, and OREO Brookie.

All five flavors should be available starting this week at participating DQ locations nationwide. And, to sweeten the deal even more, Dairy Queen is offering all of its Blizzards for just $0.85 for a limited time. DQ, you just made our summer dreams come true, even if it is barely April!