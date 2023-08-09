Dairy Queen’s Fan-Favorite Fall Blizzard Is Officially Returning

Menu leaks can really be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, we appreciate all the hard work that social media users put into discovering new menu items before the company officially announces them. On the other hand, however, they can get customers riled up for no reason if they're not accurate or don’t tell the full story.

That was the case with the recent leak of Dairy Queen’s fall menu that claimed it would include the Oreo Hot Cocoa, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, and Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzards. And while the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake and Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzards have been confirmed and are already popping up on DQ menus nationwide, the leak had fans disappointed because it didn’t include one flavor in particular.

That flavor? Dairy Queen’s iconic Pumpkin Pie Blizzard—which is the Blizzard that’s been on the chain's fall menu for more than 30 years(!).

“Wooow no pumpkin or apple? What’s up with DQ,” one Instagram user commented on the post from the account behind the leak, @Snackolator.

However, it turns out that mourning the loss of the beloved pumpkin treat was a bit premature, as Dairy Queen just officially announced that the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is making its return on August 28.

Dairy Queen/Allrecipes

Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Is Returning

Dairy Queen’s seasonal fall Blizzard has been a fan favorite since it first arrived on the menu in 1991. Since then, DQ has consistently brought back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard nearly every single year, which would explain why fans were up in arms when they thought they wouldn’t get a taste of the sweet, nutmeg-spiced dessert in 2023.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard has everything you love about a pumpkin pie, from the real pumpkin pie pieces blended into DQ’s classic vanilla soft serve down to the whipped cream and sprinkle of nutmeg on top. But, of course, unlike a real pumpkin pie, DQ's dessert can be tipped upside down without any fears.

It’s safe to assume that the pumpkin-flavored Blizzard will only be available for a limited time this fall—even though it’s coming back before the season's official start. But that means you have a little extra time to cozy up with this treat before it’s booted in favor of another flavor like the Candy Cane or Sugar Cookie Blizzard in a few months.