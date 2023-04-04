Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Is Salty-Sweet-Crunchy Nostalgia in a Cup

In case you were unaware, Dairy Queen officially announced its summertime Blizzard menu. We know it’s only April, but we’re already dreaming of warm and sunny summer days—and apparently so is DQ, so it skipped spring and went straight for the star-studded summer line-up.

The menu features five Blizzards, two of which are brand new and one in particular that we couldn’t wait to get our hands on.

You may recall that DQ’s summer menu was leaked and there was speculation that a puppy chow-flavored Blizzard was hitting the menu—you know, the chocolate and peanut butter cereal creation that you begged your grandma to make for you. Well, it’s official, the Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard is available now—and we rushed to Dairy Queen to try it.

Whether you called it puppy chow or Muddy Buddies, there’s no denying that the crispy, salty, sweet snack that’s made with peanut butter, chocolate, powdered sugar, and Chex cereal was a childhood favorite. Just like the unique snack, DQ’s puppy chow Blizzard is made with peanut butter, chocolate chunks, and real puppy chow pieces blended in its classic soft serve.

Sure, a peanut butter and chocolate Blizzard has been done before, but it’s the crispy puppy chow pieces swirled throughout that give this treat a twist. Just when you think you’ve only gotten a mouthful of peanut butter-flavored ice cream, you’ll crunch down on a piece of chocolate and powdered sugar-covered cereal or a big choco chunk.

It really does taste like you’re eating puppy chow—mostly because you actually are—but the Blizzard embodies everything about the snack. We know DQ fans were excited to get the S’mores Blizzard back, but we’ll continue to hype up the Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard all summer long.

Of course, we’re keen to try Dairy Queen’s second new Blizzard, Oreo Brookie, as well as grab the other returning favorites, Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry all of which you can get for just 85 cents from April 10 to 23. But with a puppy chow Blizzard on the menu, could you really blame us for ordering that one first?