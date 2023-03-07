Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Celebrate the First Day of Spring

Spring has nearly sprung, which means we’re one step closer to kissing the cold and dreary winter months goodbye. What better way to celebrate the start of a new season than with a little treat?

Actually, there might be a better way: with a free treat. Luckily for us, Dairy Queen is giving its customers just that. On the first day of spring, March 20, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream all day long.

All you have to do is go to a participating DQ store and order a small vanilla soft serve in a cone or cup. Seriously, there’s no catch. The small vanilla soft serve will be free throughout the entire day with no purchase necessary.

The free ice cream can only be redeemed in person at non-mall locations—and the offer is limited to one cone per person while supplies last. Additionally, you can only get vanilla ice cream, so if you were hoping to get a Chocolate Dipped Cone or try the new Churro Dipped Cone, you’ll have to purchase it.

Dairy Queen isn't the only business giving away free treats this spring—you can also get a similar deal at Rita’s Italian Ice. Every year on the first day of spring, Rita’s Ice hands out free Italian Ice to its customers.

Just remember, these offers are sure to drive a crowd, so be prepared to stand in line—but Free Cone Day is worth the extra wait time!

