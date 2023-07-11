Just Leaked: Dairy Queen's August Blizzard of the Month

The ice cream chain is already preparing for fall.

By
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves is an award-winning wine journalist, food and lifestyle features writer, and book author with over 15 years experience writing for print and online publications.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023
the Dairy Queen DQ logo in a blue burst on teal background
Photo:

Dairy Queen

Don’t blame the messenger. We know the 4th of July was just last week, and we promise you there is much summer food and fun left to have, but some of our favorite food establishments are starting to look toward the fall season.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Dairy Queen announced its spring lineup and June Blizzard flavor, the Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard, part of its summer Blizzard treat menu. Now, it's announcing its fall Blizzard lineup. While we aren’t crazy about the thought of summer ending, we’re excited about the first flavor of fall, which comes quite a bit earlier than the first official day of autumn. 

Dairy Queen’s Full Fall Lineup

People love Dairy Queen’s Blizzards, shakes so thick they come with a spoon. To prove how thick the shakes are, franchises are allowed to offer a “flip or free” refund. At participating locations, if an employee turns a just-made Blizzard upside down and it falls out of the cup, a new one is on the house. 

According to Snackolator on Instagram, Dairy Queen is releasing six flippable fall flavors: five returning flavors and one new flavor, the Royal Reese's Fluffernutter, filled with marshmallow creme down the middle.

The returning flavors are Oreo Hot Cocoa, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, and Choco Dipped Strawberry.

Snackolater commented that the Snickerdoodle version was tempting, saying, “The snickerdoodle is calling me because that cinnamon sugar taste is just hard to beat,” and some followers agreed.

“YESS SNICKERDOODLE RETURNS,” said @sskylaralexuss. And @nataliecocacola thanked Dairy Queen through the Snackolater comments, “Thank you for listening to the people about snickerdoodle!!!!!”

Several fans noted their disappointment that there are no pumpkin-flavored Blizzards on the upcoming fall menu, including @janelleeb who summed it succinctly, “Wheres pumpkin?”

Clearly, pumpkin isn’t the first fall flavor Dairy Queen will release because it’s not slated to be on the menu at all, and it’s not Snackolator’s favorite Snickerdoodle flavor either. So which fall Blizzard will Dairy Queen release first?

Cheesecake Lovers Rejoice

Two days after Snackolater leaked the fall lineup, the Instagram account leaked the August flavor of the month: Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, saying it has “It has cheesecake pieces and salted caramel pieces covered in fudge.”

And while we supposed caramel is often associated with fall—caramel apples, caramel corn—is there ever an off-season for caramel? Or cheesecake? Or fudge? We’re fine with this “fall” release happening in August!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Dairy Queen storefront
Just Leaked: Dairy Queen's Supposed New Summer Blizzard Menu
Dairy Queen Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Is Salty-Sweet-Crunchy Nostalgia in a Cup
A top down shot of an oreo and cookie dough blizzard frozen ice cream treat on green and burst burst background.
Have Dairy Queen-Style Blizzards at Home With This Genius Hack
A Dairy Queen smores blizzard treat upside down on a red burst graphic on a blue background
Dairy Queen Officially Brought Back Its Fans' Favorite Blizzard Flavor Ever
a red toned photo of a McDonald's store in front of a McDonald's sign.
Rumor Has It: McDonald's Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry Is Coming Soon
Chick-fil-A sign
Just Leaked: Our Favorite Summer Chick-fil-A Item Might Be Hitting Menus Early This Year
the Dairy Queen DQ logo in a blue burst on teal background
Just In: Dairy Queen Has a New Blizzard Flavor Coming in June
Aldi storefront
Just Leaked: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month
dairy queen pecan pie blizzard
Dairy Queen's New Pecan Pie Blizzard Is Sure To Be Your Favorite Treat This Fall
dairy queen summer blizzards
Dairy Queen Adds More New Flavors to Their List of Summer Blizzards
dairy-queen-summer-menu-deal-85-cents
Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back Its Best-Ever Blizzard Deal for Summer
McDonald's golden arch sign against a blue sky with white clouds.
Confirmed: McDonald’s Is Adding a Spicy Quarter Pounder to Its Menu
An image of a Starbucks storefront placed on a purple background
Just Leaked: Starbucks Is Releasing a Chick-fil-A Copycat This Summer
wendy's hamburger green backdrop
Wendy's Is Selling Burgers for Just $1 This Month
three cups of DQ Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake on an orange background
Dairy Queen Adds Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake to Its Fall Lineup
Aldi storefront
Just In: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month