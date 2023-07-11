Just Leaked: Dairy Queen's August Blizzard of the Month

Don’t blame the messenger. We know the 4th of July was just last week, and we promise you there is much summer food and fun left to have, but some of our favorite food establishments are starting to look toward the fall season.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Dairy Queen announced its spring lineup and June Blizzard flavor, the Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard, part of its summer Blizzard treat menu. Now, it's announcing its fall Blizzard lineup. While we aren’t crazy about the thought of summer ending, we’re excited about the first flavor of fall, which comes quite a bit earlier than the first official day of autumn.

Dairy Queen’s Full Fall Lineup

People love Dairy Queen’s Blizzards, shakes so thick they come with a spoon. To prove how thick the shakes are, franchises are allowed to offer a “flip or free” refund. At participating locations, if an employee turns a just-made Blizzard upside down and it falls out of the cup, a new one is on the house.

According to Snackolator on Instagram, Dairy Queen is releasing six flippable fall flavors: five returning flavors and one new flavor, the Royal Reese's Fluffernutter, filled with marshmallow creme down the middle.

The returning flavors are Oreo Hot Cocoa, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, and Choco Dipped Strawberry.

Snackolater commented that the Snickerdoodle version was tempting, saying, “The snickerdoodle is calling me because that cinnamon sugar taste is just hard to beat,” and some followers agreed.

“YESS SNICKERDOODLE RETURNS,” said @sskylaralexuss. And @nataliecocacola thanked Dairy Queen through the Snackolater comments, “Thank you for listening to the people about snickerdoodle!!!!!”

Several fans noted their disappointment that there are no pumpkin-flavored Blizzards on the upcoming fall menu, including @janelleeb who summed it succinctly, “Wheres pumpkin?”

Clearly, pumpkin isn’t the first fall flavor Dairy Queen will release because it’s not slated to be on the menu at all, and it’s not Snackolator’s favorite Snickerdoodle flavor either. So which fall Blizzard will Dairy Queen release first?

Cheesecake Lovers Rejoice

Two days after Snackolater leaked the fall lineup, the Instagram account leaked the August flavor of the month: Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, saying it has “It has cheesecake pieces and salted caramel pieces covered in fudge.”

And while we supposed caramel is often associated with fall—caramel apples, caramel corn—is there ever an off-season for caramel? Or cheesecake? Or fudge? We’re fine with this “fall” release happening in August!

