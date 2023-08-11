Culver’s Launched a “Signature Sauce” for the First Time in Its 40+ Year History

The chain that brought us the infamous “ButterBurger” announced this summer that it would be offering a new sauce on its menu. Not just any sauce, but a “signature sauce.” What makes this sauce so special? Unlike other burger chains that have had their unique sauces since opening, this is a first in Culver’s 40 years of existence. Also unlike other burger chains, Culver’s Signature sauce leans more savory than sweet.

What Is Culver’s Signature Sauce?

The description from the press release would make any food-lover drool. Yes, it’s a little dramatic, but who can be mad about a brand that deeply loves their sauce? In the statement, Culver’s describes it as “creamy and tangy, with notes of buttermilk, savory Parmesan, and a whisper of bleu cheese.” Also, that it’s “unlike any in the fast-casual landscape.” Beautiful. (It’s the whisper part that gets me every time.)

How I Tested the Sauce

Sara Haas

Culver’s claims that the sauce is versatile and can be enjoyed with almost any item on their menu. They suggest their fries, cheese curds, or the classic ButterBurger, but I wanted something neutral to see if I could taste that whisper of blue cheese. That’s why I went with the Pretzel Bites.

The Taste Test

The sauces come premade in sealed containers with wide pull-off foil lids. I appreciated this because it made dipping easy. Upon first glance, the sauce looked a lot like Ranch dressing and definitely smelled like Ranch dressing too. Since I’d already read the press release, I knew I was in store for greatness (namely that whisper of blue cheese I keep mentioning).

I took my first bite sans pretzel so that I could have the full flavor experience and I can happily confirm that most of Culver’s claims are true. The sauce was creamy and tangy. I could taste the buttermilk and Parmesan, but I also tasted black pepper and a bit of heat. I couldn’t tell if that was from garlic or something else though, so I checked the ingredient list and confirmed jalapeños are included in the sauce.

What about the whisper though? Sadly, I didn’t taste much blue cheese at all. Culvers did say it was just a “whisper” though, so maybe I wasn’t listening well enough to detect it.

After testing the dipping sauce plain, I tasted it with the pretzels and enjoyed it. I almost enjoyed it more than the cheese sauce the bites came with. That says a lot too, because I love cheese sauce.

Bottom Line

Sara Haas

Culver’s isn’t making a huge deal out of their new sauce, but maybe they should. I liked that it was savory with lots of tang and a hit of spice. It was like an amped-up Ranch and that’s a good thing in my opinion. If you’re there, order the sauce, you’ll be glad you did.

