The Cast Iron Skillet Set Shoppers Say Is ‘Worth Every Penny’ Comes With All the Accessories You Need—and It’s on Sale

Cast iron skillets already seem like they're a perfect piece of cookware. They're the ideal material and shape to cook up tons of recipes to perfection, whether it's weeknight staples or weekend experiments. And with the addition of extra helpful accessories, a cast iron skillet can quickly become a hero piece of cookware that is perfect for searing, baking, and braising just about anything.

This set from Cuisinel is the perfect example. Not only will you get the perfect skillet, but you'll also get a tight fitting lid, and hot holders to help with all the recipes ahead of you. And you can score it all at a steep discount right now, too.

Amazon

Buy it: Cuisinel 5-Piece 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Set, $47 (was $60); Amazon

The skillet itself will come pre seasoned so you can use it right out of the box. It’s 12 inches in diameter and 2.5 inches tall, which makes it the perfect size for a wide variety of recipes, like one-skillet dinners, baked goods like biscuits, braised proteins, and more. The pan also features a classic design with a long handle on one end, and a helper handle on the other. The pan also has two pour spouts for draining grease or excess liquid from the pan.

Along with the pan, you’ll also get a heavy, tight fitting lid, which is perfect for braising or baking anything from chicken to casseroles. The brand designed the lid to fit the overtop perfectly, even extending it to cover the pour spouts. Inside of the lid are tiny raised points that are there to help redistribute moisture throughout, so all of the moisture won’t run off to the edges and make things soggy.

Since cast iron skillets are made to go from stovetop to oven, the brand also went ahead and included two silicone handle huggers to help absorb heat (they’re oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for easier maneuvering. They even included a hot holder to protect your hand from the handle on the lid, along with one for the long handle on the skillet. They’re removable too, so you can choose when you prefer to use them.

There’s even a pan scraper to help you get rid of any stubborn bits stuck to the pan. The brand recommends gentile cleaning, along with reseasoning it with a bit of oil after each use.

Shoppers rave about how well this pan cooks everything, and how much they love the extra accessories. One shopper who owns many cast iron pans can’t get enough of the set. “I wanted a larger one with a lid and I am blown away with the quality,” they wrote.

“Since receiving [this pan] I have used it often. Seared stakes very well, sauces and gravies came out perfectly. It’s my go-to pan. Good quality, reasonably priced,” a second customer wrote. Others simply state that the set is “worth every penny.”

For delicious, fuss-free cooking and everything you need to get it done, shop this cast iron skillet set now on sale while you can.

Shop More Cast Iron Skillets on Sale:

Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Hot Handle Holder, $25 (was $41); Amazon

Amazon

Buy it: Utopia Kitchen 3-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set, $25 (was $36); Amazon

Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pan, $20 (was $35); Amazon

Amazon

Buy it: Cuisinel 3-Piece 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Set, $32 (was $40); Amazon

Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $15 (was $26); Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price was $47.