These On-Sale Cuisinart Trays May Be the Secret to Safer Grilling This Year

Shoppers say they're the best for grilling anything.

By Daniel Modlin
Published on March 7, 2023

Grilling is an absolute joy, and we couldn’t be happier that it’s almost time to light up the grill and make dad jokes as we flip burgers. But now’s the moment to prep for a season of grilling, which means grabbing tools that make scorching days gathered around the coals even more enjoyable.

One product that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of are these Cuisinart grilling trays. In fact, one Amazon shopper is going as far as to say that these now-$23 grill trays are “the best for grilling anything.” 

While these Cuisinart Grill Trays may look simple, they are designed to make cookouts more enjoyable, and safer, too. Each set comes with two plastic trays, one that’s red, and one that’s black. They aren’t just colored for fun. Instead, the red is to be used for taking raw meats to the grill, and the black tray is for taking cooked meats back. Because they stack on top of each other easily, you’ll barely notice you have two trays, but you won’t have to worry about contaminating cooked meat with raw meat. 

Beyond the smart nest-together design, these trays are shatter-resistant, so they won’t break even if dropped on a concrete patio. And they’re easy to clean, so you can just pop them in the dishwasher and enjoy your burger right away. 

These well-designed grill trays have over 4,400 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy they are to clean, their lightweight design, and their sturdiness and durability. One griller writes that “These lightweight trays are surprisingly sturdy and very durable.” They go on to say they’ve used them for two years, and that “they are the best prep trays for grilling anything.” Not only are they the “perfect size to accommodate almost any meat,” but they’re “easy to store,” too. 

Another shopper adds that they loved the ribbed design, which in their opinion, makes them “perfect for grilling or even cutting up a cooked whole chicken” with “no mess on the counter!” 

If you’re getting ready to grill, you need to add these trays to your repertoire. For just $23, they’re a worthy investment for any griller worth their salt. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $23.

