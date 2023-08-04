This Cast Iron Tool Is the Secret to Perfect Smash Burgers, and It’s on Sale Right Now

Grilling up a platter of burgers on a warm summer evening is crowd-pleasing dinner for your whole family—you might get the whole neighborhood knocking on your door at the sound of the grill roaring to life. Even if you think you have mastered the art of grilling, there is one tool you need to try that will up your game even more, especially if you love smash burgers.

If you want even the pickiest eaters in your crew to devour dinner, then you need this Cuisinart grill press. It’s the key to juicy smash burgers with perfectly crispy edges, and right now it's on sale for $18 at Amazon.

Buy it: Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press, $18 (was $20); Amazon

This 2.1-pound grill press is made from cast iron so it, not your wrist, does all the work of pressing the patties. That extra weight is also exactly what you need to create that signature flat and crispy patty that smash burgers are known for. The wooden handle adds an elegant touch that’s still comfortable to hold.

Cast iron is the ideal material for a grill press because it maintains heat well, which is a necessary feature to ensure your burgers are cooked all the way through. Cast iron is also naturally nonstick, and can be wiped clean with warm water and paper towel. And if it's properly maintained, cast iron cooking tools should last a lifetime, which is just another reason to grab this press.

If you’re going to invest in new grilling equipment, you should make sure it's versatile, and this grill press is just that: It achieves that perfect sear on steaks that is the mark of a true grill master, as well as toasty, gold brown bread on grilled cheese sandwiches and paninis. You could even use it to press bacon so that the strips don’t curl up at the end.

More than 15,300 Amazon shoppers have heaped praise upon this Cuisinart grill press—not only because it makes a tasty burger, but because it's easy to clean. One shopper wrote that it's weighty enough to “produce the best smash burger.”

Another shopper marveled that the “heavy-duty design provides excellent heat retention, ensuring even and consistent cooking,” every time they use it. They added that this grill press “has taken [their] grilling to a whole new level.”

A cast iron grill press will bring summer after summer of deliciousness—and happy memories—to your family and friends. For just $18, there’s no excuse not to grab one right now.

At the time of publishing the price was $18.