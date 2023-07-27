My Dad Loves to Grill, and This Is the One Product He Can’t Live Without

It’s only $18.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Published on July 27, 2023

AR: Cuisinart Grill Lights tout
Photo:

AllRecipes / Amazon

My dad is a griller at heart. He grills in the rain, he grills in 100-degree weather, and he grills in the dark. But recently, he got a new grill, and although he loved it, it had one problem: No lights inside. This meant that he would bring a huge flashlight outside to flip burgers or hot dogs because nothing would hold him back. But recently, he found a new solution.

With this $18 purchase at Amazon, my dad has ditched the huge flashlight and can grill all night long if he wants too. It’s a grilling game-changer for him. 

Amazon Cuisinart CGL-502, 2-Pack Magnetic LED Mini Grill Lights

Amazon

Buy it: $18; Amazon

These Cuisinart grill lights come in a pack of two, but here’s their distinguishing feature: They are magnetic. All you have to do is pop them on the inside of the grill, and they stay perfectly attached, no further assembly required. 

Each has nine energy-saving bright LED lights attached that my dad finds plenty powerful for lighting up steaks and burgers at twilight. And because it comes in a pack of two, he can fully illuminate his grill to keep an eye on his food with total ease. 

Powered by three AAA batteries, the lights have swivel heads that are easy to adjust, so you can really see what you’re working with. They’ve even made my dad’s food photography better—I’m not showing you a picture, though. I said better, not good.

It’s not just my dad who loves these grill lights, in fact, over 1,200 Amazon shoppers swear by them too thanks to their easy assembly and versatility. One shopper even says they “love everything about this product,” and that it prevents their husband from overcooking dinners.” I’m sure my mom can relate to that one. 

While other shoppers rave about how easy it is to attach and how it’s the perfect gift. One reviewer had a very interesting take: “Great for cars in case of breakdown,” they wrote. 

I’m not too sure about that, but I can say it has changed my dad’s grilling experience for the better. And for just $18, it’s well worth picking up for yourself.

At the time of publishing, the price was $18.

