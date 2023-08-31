We Love This Classic Cuisinart Waffle Iron for Perfect, Fuss-Free Waffles Every Morning, and It’s Nearly 50% Off

There's a reason waffles are one of the most popular breakfast foods. They're sweet, and when cooked properly, perfectly crisp and brown on the outside, yet fluffy on the inside. Of course, having a waffle maker is key to getting those perfect square divots and that satisfying texture.

Every home needs one, and you don't have to break the bank to get a good one either. After testing 19 different popular models on the market, we ranked this Classic Cuisinart Waffle Maker as our favorite less expensive pick. Now that it's 46% off and even less expensive, we couldn't recommend it more.

Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker, $30 (was $55)



Aside from its already low price, we love this waffle maker for its results: It’s easy to use, spreads batter evenly, and the five different brown levels allow for total customization. It has a round design with a stainless steel exterior and a nonstick interior. It makes one large roughly 7-inch waffle, with inch-thick indents for deeper pockets at a time. The levels are controlled by the toggle on the front of the waffle iron, and it has a green and red light indicator to let you know when your waffle is still cooking, and when it’s ready to go.

During our tests, we found that this waffle iron heated up quickly compared to the competition, so you don’t have to wait too long to get started with each batch. We did notice that we needed to monitor the browning level for each waffle as we used it, though it wasn’t much of an inconvenience. The waffles came out crisp and fluffy each time, plus the deep pockets held butter and maple syrup perfectly.

Because of its nonstick coating, we also found that the waffle maker was easy to clean. Another major perk we love about this iron is its compact size—you’ll still get a nice sized waffle, but the machine itself just takes up around 8 by 10 by 3 inches of space, making it super easy to store when you’re not using it.

Overall, this Cuisinart waffle iron is a fuss-free, $30 way to get top-tier waffles at home, whether you want them for brunch, dinner, dessert (or all three). Score it now before the deal is gone.

