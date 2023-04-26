We're Major Fans of Cuisinart's Air Fryer Toaster Oven, and This Is the Cheapest We've Seen It This Year

Air fryers toaster ovens are popular for a reason. They're awaiting your next meal at any time, take up minimal space but pack all the punch you need for everyday bites, and they can tackle nearly every job.

Though they're well-loved for their versatility, they are an investment. Which is all the more reason to turn your attention to the current deal on our tested-favorite air fryer toaster oven. Not only does this Cuisinart model come with an added grill pan, but it's also on sale for the lowest price we've seen yet on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy it: $180 (was $230); Amazon

That’s right—this is our favorite model that landed itself the best overall spot our air fryer toaster oven buying guide, and it even has an added accessory perk. Since it has a hybrid design, it can tackle eight different cooking functions with ease. It can air fry, convection bake, convection broil, toast, bake, broil, and grill. It has a 3-pound air fryer capacity, and according to the brand, it can fit up to six slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, and 3 pounds of wings.

You’ll get an array of controls on the front display. Just use the four dials to help customize the cooking experience. Plus, it comes with accessories to help achieve all of its different functions , like an oven rack, baking pan, and airfryer basket, and now a grill pan, which is new to this pack. The grill pan is double-sided, which means you can get grill marks on one side or use the flat griddle side if you prefer.

We love this oven for more reasons than one, but chief among them are its highly successful roasting capabilities (especially in our roasted chicken tests), the fact that it has an interior light, and to top it off, it’s even quiet. We also love that it allows you to really control the cooking time, temperature, and function instead of having to rely on preset programs like other ovens we tested.

And, we also marked it high for its smaller size. It’s compact enough to fit on most counters since it only measures 15.5-by-16-by-14-inches, but there is still plenty of cooking space inside. It’s currently on sale in three colors, including white, stainless steel, and black.

If you’ve been looking for the air fryer toaster oven of your dreams—we found it. And, it even has a grill pan perfect for summer. Score it on Amazon now for less than $200.

At the time of publishing, the price was $180.