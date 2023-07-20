Recipes Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Crunchwrap Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Try this crunchwrap casserole for a very hearty dinner full of perfect bites. The exterior is lightly toasted and the tostadas inside stay nice and crunchy. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Stand Time: 5 mins Total Time: 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 lb. lean ground beef 1 cup chopped onion 1 package Taco seasoning 1/3 cup water 3 tablespoons butter, melted, divided 6 (10-inch) flour tortillas 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (optional) 3 medium ripe tomatoes, seeded, diced, and drained on paper towels 8 oz. sour cream, plus more for serving 8 tostada shells 1 (15 oz.) can nacho cheese 1/2 cup shredded lettuce, or to taste 2 tablespoons guacamole, or to taste 1 teaspoon hot sauce, or to taste (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook for 2 minutes, crumbling with a wooden spoon and stirring constantly. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until meat is browned and onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Season with taco seasoning and stir to coat the meat mixture. Pour in water and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly and scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Remove from heat and set aside. Brush melted butter lightly to coat a 9x13 baking dish. Arrange 5 tortillas along the edges and bottom of the pan, allowing any excess to hang over the sides and overlapping to completely cover the pan. Spread shredded cheese over the tortillas. Top evenly first with cilantro and then tomatoes. Spoon sour cream into a plastic bag and and squeeze over the tomatoes. Arrange tostada shells over the sour cream overlapping them to make them fit. Spread nacho cheese sauce over tostadas. Pour cooked beef mixture over cheese sauce and spread into an even layer. Place remaining tortilla on the center of the beef mixture. Wrap the over-hanging tortillas around over the top tortilla. Brush casserole with the remaining butter and press down any loose ends. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and lightly toasted, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes and then carefully invert casserole onto a serving board or cutting board. Using a large serrated knife, cut the casserole into desired servings. Top with shredded lettuce, more sour cream or guacamole, and hot sauce if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 657 Calories 40g Fat 42g Carbs 33g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 657 % Daily Value * Total Fat 40g 51% Saturated Fat 20g 98% Cholesterol 130mg 43% Sodium 1218mg 53% Total Carbohydrate 42g 15% Dietary Fiber 4g 13% Total Sugars 5g Protein 33g Vitamin C 9mg 47% Calcium 610mg 47% Iron 4mg 22% Potassium 703mg 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Crunchwrap Casserole