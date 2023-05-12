Crispy Oven-Roasted Breakfast Potatoes

Chef John's oven-roasted breakfast potatoes have an incredible crispy exterior and a soft creamy center—perfection! Baking soda in your parboil and turning while roasting is the secret to achieving textural perfection.

By Chef John
Published on May 12, 2023
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
1 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, and quartered

  • 6 cups cold water

  • 4 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

  • scant 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1/8 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

  • a pinch of cayenne

Onions and Peppers (optional):

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 3/4 cup diced red onion

  • 1/2 cup diced peppers

  • salt to taste

  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions

Directions

  1. Combine water, 4 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, and baking soda in a large pot over high heat and bring to boil. Add potatoes, reduce heat to simmer, and cook until just barely tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and let sit for 30 seconds.

  2. Meanwhile, whisk together olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, ground pepper, and cayenne in a large mixing bowl.

  3. Transfer potatoes into the bowl of seasoned oil and toss with a spatula until potatoes are evenly coated, and are roughened up a bit on the surface.

  4. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  5. Spread out potatoes on the prepared baking sheet and smear any excess mashed potato bits in the bowl over the tops of the potatoes. Season with a pinch of salt.

  6. Roast in the preheated oven until potatoes are browned, and the edges are very crispy, 45 to 60 minutes. For best results, turn potatoes over every 15 to 20 minutes until done.

  7. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, peppers, and salt and cook, stirring, until onions are soft and translucent and peppers have softened and sweetened, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in green onions to be cooked by the residual heat.

  8. Serve hot, topped with sauteed onions and peppers.

    crispy roasted potatoes in white bowl topped with chives and red pepper

    Chef John

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

414 Calories
17g Fat
60g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 414
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 2g 12%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 1762mg 77%
Total Carbohydrate 60g 22%
Dietary Fiber 7g 24%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 7g
Vitamin C 52mg 262%
Calcium 68mg 5%
Iron 3mg 18%
Potassium 1496mg 32%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

