12 Crowd-Worthy Cream Pie Recipes

Silky fillings, buttery crusts, and cold whipped layers make cream pies some of the best desserts out there. Whether it's a salty-sweet peanut butter pie or a light-as-air strawberry cream treat, these pies are unbelievably easy — with plenty of no-bake options. Browse our collection of cream pie recipes and find your new favorite slice.

01 of 13 Banana Cream Pie View Recipe ReneePaj What's not to love about creamy homemade pudding, thinly sliced bananas, and a cloud-like whipped topping? Our community of home cooks loves this custard-based pie that's as sweet as it is refreshing.

02 of 13 Award-Winning Peaches and Cream Pie View Recipe This ribbon-worthy peaches and cream pie will take center stage at your next potluck. A velvety layer of cream cheese is the ideal complement to sliced peaches and cinnamon — simply chill for two hours before serving.

03 of 13 Grandma's Luscious Lemon Cream Pie View Recipe Natalie Titanov Marie Clare's tangy cream pie is the cool relief you need on a hot summer's day. "This was amazing!" raves reviewer katiekelley78. "I made a shortbread crust with crushed shortbread cookies and butter. Perfect recipe as is."

04 of 13 Chocolate Cream Pie View Recipe Sue Garzone Nothing beats a decadent slice of chocolate cream pie, and this recipe gets top marks from our discerning home cooks. Add chocolate shavings to the whipped topping for an elegant finish.

05 of 13 Coconut Cream Pie View Recipe Aubrey M. Looking for an easy, no-bake dessert recipe that guarantees luscious results? You'll love every bite of this mouthwatering pie made with only five ingredients.

06 of 13 Crushed Pineapple Sour Cream Pie 14999 View Recipe "Delightful cream pie — I added a layer of sliced strawberries on the bottom of the crust, then added the filling," shares home cook JackiG. "Topped with whipped cream and a nice thick layer of coconut. Thanks for sharing!"

07 of 13 DanDan's Strawberry Cream Pie View Recipe Fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream make a simple but seriously delicious duo. This five-star dessert gets rave reviews for a short ingredient list and substitution-friendly recipe.

08 of 13 Raspberry Cream Pie View Recipe The Sweet and Sour Baker Vibrantly tart raspberry jam is poured over a sweet cream filling in this unique pie recipe. Refrigerate pie until thoroughly chilled for a firm slice and neat layers.



09 of 13 Pumpkin Cream Pie View Recipe alexandranne Need to whip up something impressive with short notice? This perfectly spiced pumpkin cream pie comes together with just a few ingredients and five minutes of prep time. Top with whole, toasted pecans for an aromatic touch.

10 of 13 Cherry Cream Cheese Pie View Recipe "I have been making this recipe for years," says reviewer drprentice. "It is one of my all-time favorite desserts, though I have to admit that I make a chocolate cookie crust instead of the graham cracker, and that puts it WAY over the top! This is one of my go-to desserts when I want to impress guests."

11 of 13 Orange Meringue Pie View Recipe You'll fall in love with the creamy, citrusy layers of this Dreamsicle-inspired pie. With an enticingly bright hue and bold orange zest, jowolf's recipe will shine on any dessert table.