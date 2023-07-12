12 Crowd-Worthy Cream Pie Recipes

These cool, creamy pies are guaranteed to please.

peanut butter cream pie

Silky fillings, buttery crusts, and cold whipped layers make cream pies some of the best desserts out there. Whether it's a salty-sweet peanut butter pie or a light-as-air strawberry cream treat, these pies are unbelievably easy — with plenty of no-bake options. Browse our collection of cream pie recipes and find your new favorite slice.

01 of 13

Banana Cream Pie

close up view of a slice of banana cream pie garnished with almond slice on a plate with a fork
ReneePaj

What's not to love about creamy homemade pudding, thinly sliced bananas, and a cloud-like whipped topping? Our community of home cooks loves this custard-based pie that's as sweet as it is refreshing.

02 of 13

Award-Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

This ribbon-worthy peaches and cream pie will take center stage at your next potluck. A velvety layer of cream cheese is the ideal complement to sliced peaches and cinnamon — simply chill for two hours before serving.

03 of 13

Grandma's Luscious Lemon Cream Pie

overhead view of Grandma's Luscious Lemon Cream Pie garnished with lemon slices and fresh mint sprigs
Natalie Titanov

Marie Clare's tangy cream pie is the cool relief you need on a hot summer's day. "This was amazing!" raves reviewer katiekelley78. "I made a shortbread crust with crushed shortbread cookies and butter. Perfect recipe as is."

04 of 13

Chocolate Cream Pie

slice of Chocolate Cream Pie on a white plate
Sue Garzone

Nothing beats a decadent slice of chocolate cream pie, and this recipe gets top marks from our discerning home cooks. Add chocolate shavings to the whipped topping for an elegant finish.

05 of 13

Coconut Cream Pie

a slice of coconut cream pie
Aubrey M.

Looking for an easy, no-bake dessert recipe that guarantees luscious results? You'll love every bite of this mouthwatering pie made with only five ingredients.

06 of 13

Crushed Pineapple Sour Cream Pie

Crushed Pineapple Sour Cream Pie
14999

"Delightful cream pie — I added a layer of sliced strawberries on the bottom of the crust, then added the filling," shares home cook JackiG. "Topped with whipped cream and a nice thick layer of coconut. Thanks for sharing!"

07 of 13

DanDan's Strawberry Cream Pie

DanDan's Strawberry Cream Pie

Fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream make a simple but seriously delicious duo. This five-star dessert gets rave reviews for a short ingredient list and substitution-friendly recipe.

08 of 13

Raspberry Cream Pie

Raspberry Cream Pie
The Sweet and Sour Baker

Vibrantly tart raspberry jam is poured over a sweet cream filling in this unique pie recipe. Refrigerate pie until thoroughly chilled for a firm slice and neat layers.

09 of 13

Pumpkin Cream Pie

Pumpkin Cream Pie on a dark background
alexandranne

Need to whip up something impressive with short notice? This perfectly spiced pumpkin cream pie comes together with just a few ingredients and five minutes of prep time. Top with whole, toasted pecans for an aromatic touch.

10 of 13

Cherry Cream Cheese Pie

Cherry Cream Cheese Pie

"I have been making this recipe for years," says reviewer drprentice. "It is one of my all-time favorite desserts, though I have to admit that I make a chocolate cookie crust instead of the graham cracker, and that puts it WAY over the top! This is one of my go-to desserts when I want to impress guests."

11 of 13

Orange Meringue Pie

How to Make Orange Meringue Pie

You'll fall in love with the creamy, citrusy layers of this Dreamsicle-inspired pie. With an enticingly bright hue and bold orange zest, jowolf's recipe will shine on any dessert table.

12 of 13

Peanut Butter Pie

peanut butter cream pie

Peanut butter, cream cheese, and a buttery graham cracker crust combine for an irresistibly delicious bite. Each slice is studded with peanut butter cup candies that up the ante on flavor.

