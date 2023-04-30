What Can I Substitute for Cream of Tartar?

If your recipe calls for cream of tartar and you don't have it, don't panic. Here's what to substitute instead.

By Deb Wise
Published on April 30, 2023
cream of tartar

Whether added to snickerdoodle cookies to make them wonderfully soft, to whipped egg whites to make them stable, or to simple syrup to prevent sugar crystals from forming, cream of tartar is an all-around good thing to have on hand. But what is it about cream of tartar that makes it so magical? 

What Is Cream of Tartar?

Technically, cream of tartar is an acid—specifically, tartaric acid. It’s a byproduct of wine production, the residue left on the barrels, actually.

Most commonly, cream of tartar is used as a leavener, because when it’s combined with baking soda, together they produce carbon dioxide gas. That’s the same gas that’s produced by yeast in bread baking.

When it’s added to egg whites, it boosts the strength of the individual air bubbles and slows down their natural tendency to deflate. And when added to simple syrup, it prevents sugar’s natural tendency to re-bond and form crystals.

The Best Substitute for Cream of Tartar

But what do you do if you don’t have cream of tartar in your pantry and your recipe calls for it? Try this simple fix: Substitute fresh lemon juice or white vinegar for the cream of tartar 

For every 1/2 teaspoon of cream of tartar in the recipe, use 1 teaspoon lemon juice or white vinegar.

As an example, if your cookie recipe calls for 1 teaspoon baking soda, add 2 teaspoons lemon juice instead of the cream of tartar. If your simple syrup recipe asks for 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar, use three to four drops of lemon juice. And for the whipping egg whites? Add 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice per egg white.

The results will be so close, you probably won’t notice the substitution.

Other Substitutes for Cream of Tartar 

While lemon juice is our top pick for a cream of tartar substitute, you can also use these other handy stand-ins. 

baking ingredients
9 Essential Ingredients That Every Baker Needs

Baking Powder. In baking recipes, if the ingredients list calls for both baking powder and cream of tartar, you can sub baking powder for the cream of tartar. Use a ratio of 1.5 tsp. baking powder to 1 tsp. of cream of tartar in the replacement. 

Buttermilk. The acid in buttermilk makes it a good stand-in for cream of tartar in baking recipes, as long as you reduce the amount of liquid in the rest of the recipe. For each 1/4 tsp. of cream of tartar that the recipe calls for, remove a 1/2 cup of liquid from the recipe and replace it with 1/2 cup of buttermilk. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
1082121.jpg
Cream of Tartar: What It Is and How to Use It
measuring vanilla extract from the bottle
5 Ingredients You Can Substitute for Vanilla Extract
a close up view looking into a single slice of pumpkin pie on a blue plate and topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
What Can I Substitute for Evaporated Milk in Pumpkin Pie?
High Angle View Of Baking Soda In Bowl On Wooden Table
Baking Soda and Baking Powder: What's the Difference?
Peppermint Meringues
How to Make Perfect Meringue for Pies, Cookies, and More
Fresh dairy products, board and towel on white wooden table, top view
A Comprehensive Guide to Dairy Ingredient Substitutions
close up view of Air Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookies on a white platter
What Does Baking Soda Do In Cookies?
High Angle View Of Baking Soda In Bowl On Wooden Table
Baking Soda Substitute: What Can You Use Instead?
Young woman preparing cake dough, partial view
Egg Substitutes for Baking
brown sugar in measuring cup
Baking With Sugar And Sugar Substitutes
A bowl of soft whipped cream being folded with a rubber spatula.
What Is Light Cream?
Anderson Erickson Heavy Whipping Cream cartons on purple background
7 Substitutes for Heavy Cream
Spoon full of tomato paste on white background.
Tomato Paste Substitute: What Can You Use Instead?
Very, Very, Very Good Cheesecake
9 Cream Cheese Substitutes (and 1 Recipe) For When You Can't Find the Real Thing
Close up of chickpeas coming out of a can into a white bowl
What's That Weird Foamy Stuff on My Canned Beans?
Food leftovers packaged in boxes inside a home fridge with dates written on.
How Many Times Can I Safely Reheat Leftovers?