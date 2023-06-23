The 6 Best Cotija Cheese Substitutes

As the word "cheese" rolls off the tongue, there are many types that come to mind. Some cheese is ideal for a cheese platter, others are perfect in a grilled cheese, and some cheeses are wonderful to use as a finishing touch. Cotija cheese is the salty, tangy, and totally irresistible variety that adds a creamy element to enchiladas and elotes — but what if you're out of it?

What Is Cotija Cheese?

An aged white cheese, Cotija originates from the Mexican state of Michoacán and gets its namesake after the town, Cotija. It's made by hand using predominately unpasteurized cow's milk. When the cheese is fresh, it's white and salty — often compared to feta cheese for its moist and firm texture. But as the cheese ages, it begins to resemble Parmigiano-Reggiano in its hard and crumbly texture and stronger flavor.

Cotija will soften with heat (but won't melt) and is frequently used as a finishing touch for numerous dishes. Many Mexican recipes use Cotija, not only as a topping, but to blend into a dish to add more depth and flavor. In Mexico, you'll find it sprinkled over enchiladas, chilaquiles, tacos, posole, elotes and more.

Making a dish that calls for Cotija but don't have any on hand or can't find it at the grocery store? Don't worry. Here are several substitutes to use when you don't have cotija in your fridge. All of these substitutes are a one-to-one ratio.

What Can I Substitute for Cotija Cheese?

Queso Fresco

Spanish for fresh cheese, queso fresco has a mild flavor. Queso fresco also originates in Mexico and is usually made with cow's milk but sometimes it's a mixture of goat and cow's milk. An unaged, white cheese, it is similar to Cotija cheese due to its soft yet firm texture. Queso fresco crumbles easily, making it a great topping for salads, sprinkled on beans, or as a garnish for enchiladas.

Feta

Cotija is often compared to feta because of its salty flavor, firm texture, and how easily it crumbles. Feta hails from Greece and is typically made with pasteurized goat milk. However, feta cheese sold in the States is often made with cow's milk, making it more comparable to Cotija. When purchasing feta cheese, check the ingredient list to see what type of milk it's made with. Also note that some feta cheese comes packaged in brine, which is to prevent the cheese from drying out.

If you use brined feta as a substitute, be aware that it can be saltier than Cotija (as well as feta sold sans brine) so adjust your recipe accordingly. Feta can be used as a substitute in the same way you'd use Cotija cheese.

Parmigiano-Reggiano

The texture of Cotija becomes hard as it begins to age and takes on a similarity to Parmesan cheese in flavor, too. It's no surprise that these cheeses are so similar; Cotija goes by the nickname of the "Parmesan of Mexico." Parmesan is traditionally made with unpasteurized cow's milk, just like Cotija cheese.

Use this classic Italian ingredient as a substitute for dishes that call for an aging, sharper cotija. Be aware that if you buy an authentic Italian Parmesan, the price point will likely be significantly higher — use it sparingly.

Grana Padano

Another Italian cheese that serves as a Cotija cheese substitute is Grana Padano. Luckily, this cheese is less expensive than Parmesan, making it a more affordable substitute. Similar to Cotija, Grana Padano is made with unpasteurized cow's milk, but requires two milkings and is usually aged for approximately two years. In Italian, grana means grainy, and with one bite you'll understand where this hard cheese gets its name.

Pecorino

Pecorino Romano is an aged cheese and is often considered an alternative to Parmesan, but has a sharper flavor and is significantly saltier — make sure to reduce the amount of salt in the recipe to compensate for this cheese. Another consideration is when Pecorino Romano ages, it takes on a smoky flavor so you may want to add slightly less to your recipe, or simply use it as a garnish.

Añejo

When Cotija cheese is fully aged, it's often compared to a firm, white cheese known as Añejo. The exterior of the cheese is rolled in paprika, adding a spicy kick.

Añejo translated from Spanish means aged. Because it has a hard texture, this cheese is easy to grate and shred. Substitute Añejo for Cotija for a myriad of dishes, such as sprinkling on enchiladas, on tacos or even burritos but be aware that it will have a sharper flavor compared to a fresh Cotija.