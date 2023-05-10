The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

We've scoured the deals to deliver the ones we're most excited about this May . Don't miss out on these discounts that are only available for a limited time, with some ending halfway through the month.

Attention budget-savvy shoppers: This May, Costco has got you covered with under-$10 grocery deals to keep you satisfied through the summer. This month, our favorite big-box store is pulling out all the stops with amazing sales on savory snacks and spicy staples.

01 of 06 Cattleman's Cut Flank Steak Beef Jerky Costco Deal: $9.99 (-$3.00 through 6/4)

Whether you're looking for a quick and easy snack or a protein boost on the go, this boldly-flavored beef jerky is the perfect choice. With its premium quality flank steak and savory marinade, each bite delivers a satisfying taste and delicious chew.



02 of 06 Ocean Spray Craisins Costco Deal: $9.99 (-$4.00 through 5/14) These whole dried cranberries are sweet enough to eat by the handful, but flavorful enough to jazz up any dish. The tangy fruit snack will add zip to a chicken salad or a boost of antioxidants to a trail mix. This delicious deal is a healthy way to add some excitement to your salads, baked goods, and summer meals.



03 of 06 Blue Diamond Almonds, Bold Wasabi & Soy Sauce Costco Deal: $9.49 (-$2.00 through 5/21) Looking for a snack that's both satisfying and energizing? These wasabi and soy sauce-flavored nuts are the perfect choice. They deliver a delicious crunch and a burst of umami flavor. Plus, sold in this 12-count snack pack, they're easy to grab on your way out the door.

04 of 06 Cholula Hot Sauce, 2-Count Costco Deal: $9.49 (-$2.50 through 5/21) Hot sauce is one of those pantry items you never want to be caught without, so do yourself a favor and cash in on this 2-pack Cholula deal while you can. The boldly-spiced sauce is just as versatile as it is flavorful, ready to heat up everything from egg dishes to chicken chilis. Try mixing it into store-bought mayo or ketchup to kick up your next cookout.



05 of 06 Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cereal Costco Deal: $8.79 (-$2.20 through 5/21) No breakfast hits the spot quite like a bowl of Frosted Flakes, so don't miss this chance to stock up on the crispy, crave-able cereal this month. This 2-box deal is available for just under $9 and will satisfy your family with tasty breakfasts and sweet midnight snacks all summer long.