The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

Food News and Trends The Best Costco Deals Under $10 in May April showers are bringing May savings. By Annie Campbell Published on May 10, 2023 Photo: getty images/allrecipes Attention budget-savvy shoppers: This May, Costco has got you covered with under-$10 grocery deals to keep you satisfied through the summer. This month, our favorite big-box store is pulling out all the stops with amazing sales on savory snacks and spicy staples. We've scoured the deals to deliver the ones we're most excited about this May. Don't miss out on these discounts that are only available for a limited time, with some ending halfway through the month. 01 of 06 Cattleman's Cut Flank Steak Beef Jerky Costco Deal: $9.99 (-$3.00 through 6/4) Whether you're looking for a quick and easy snack or a protein boost on the go, this boldly-flavored beef jerky is the perfect choice. With its premium quality flank steak and savory marinade, each bite delivers a satisfying taste and delicious chew. 02 of 06 Ocean Spray Craisins Costco Deal: $9.99 (-$4.00 through 5/14) These whole dried cranberries are sweet enough to eat by the handful, but flavorful enough to jazz up any dish. The tangy fruit snack will add zip to a chicken salad or a boost of antioxidants to a trail mix. This delicious deal is a healthy way to add some excitement to your salads, baked goods, and summer meals. 03 of 06 Blue Diamond Almonds, Bold Wasabi & Soy Sauce Costco Deal: $9.49 (-$2.00 through 5/21) Looking for a snack that's both satisfying and energizing? These wasabi and soy sauce-flavored nuts are the perfect choice. They deliver a delicious crunch and a burst of umami flavor. Plus, sold in this 12-count snack pack, they're easy to grab on your way out the door. 04 of 06 Cholula Hot Sauce, 2-Count Costco Deal: $9.49 (-$2.50 through 5/21) Hot sauce is one of those pantry items you never want to be caught without, so do yourself a favor and cash in on this 2-pack Cholula deal while you can. The boldly-spiced sauce is just as versatile as it is flavorful, ready to heat up everything from egg dishes to chicken chilis. Try mixing it into store-bought mayo or ketchup to kick up your next cookout. 05 of 06 Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cereal Costco Deal: $8.79 (-$2.20 through 5/21) No breakfast hits the spot quite like a bowl of Frosted Flakes, so don't miss this chance to stock up on the crispy, crave-able cereal this month. This 2-box deal is available for just under $9 and will satisfy your family with tasty breakfasts and sweet midnight snacks all summer long. 06 of 06 Tajín Clásico Seasoning Costco Deal: $7.99 (-$2.00 through 5/21) Serve up some spice this summer with this fan-favorite spicy and tangy flavoring. The Mexican seasoning, coming in at a record price this month, is the perfect complement to fresh summer fruit like watermelon and mango. Use Tajín to rim your frozen margaritas, or sprinkle it on snacks like popcorn or nuts. If you're really feeling adventurous, you can even try it on your Pop-Tarts.