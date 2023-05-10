The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

The Best Costco Deals Under $10 in May

April showers are bringing May savings.

By Annie Campbell
Published on May 10, 2023
costco wholesale storefront against a blue gradient background
Photo:

getty images/allrecipes

Attention budget-savvy shoppers: This May, Costco has got you covered with under-$10 grocery deals to keep you satisfied through the summer. This month, our favorite big-box store is pulling out all the stops with amazing sales on savory snacks and spicy staples.

We've scoured the deals to deliver the ones we're most excited about this May. Don't miss out on these discounts that are only available for a limited time, with some ending halfway through the month.

01 of 06

Cattleman's Cut Flank Steak Beef Jerky

costco cattleman's cut beef jerky packaging

Costco

Deal: $9.99 (-$3.00 through 6/4)

Whether you're looking for a quick and easy snack or a protein boost on the go, this boldly-flavored beef jerky is the perfect choice. With its premium quality flank steak and savory marinade, each bite delivers a satisfying taste and delicious chew.

02 of 06

Ocean Spray Craisins

costco ocean spray cranberries packaging

Costco

Deal: $9.99 (-$4.00 through 5/14)

These whole dried cranberries are sweet enough to eat by the handful, but flavorful enough to jazz up any dish.

The tangy fruit snack will add zip to a chicken salad or a boost of antioxidants to a trail mix. This delicious deal is a healthy way to add some excitement to your salads, baked goods, and summer meals.

03 of 06

Blue Diamond Almonds, Bold Wasabi & Soy Sauce

blue diamond almonds bold wasabi and soy sauce flavor 12-pack

Costco

Deal: $9.49 (-$2.00 through 5/21)

Looking for a snack that's both satisfying and energizing? These wasabi and soy sauce-flavored nuts are the perfect choice. They deliver a delicious crunch and a burst of umami flavor. Plus, sold in this 12-count snack pack, they're easy to grab on your way out the door.

04 of 06

Cholula Hot Sauce, 2-Count

Straight on shot of two bottles of Cholula hot sauce

Costco

Deal: $9.49 (-$2.50 through 5/21)

Hot sauce is one of those pantry items you never want to be caught without, so do yourself a favor and cash in on this 2-pack Cholula deal while you can.

The boldly-spiced sauce is just as versatile as it is flavorful, ready to heat up everything from egg dishes to chicken chilis. Try mixing it into store-bought mayo or ketchup to kick up your next cookout.

05 of 06

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cereal

costco frosted flakes 2-pack box

Costco

Deal: $8.79 (-$2.20 through 5/21)

No breakfast hits the spot quite like a bowl of Frosted Flakes, so don't miss this chance to stock up on the crispy, crave-able cereal this month. This 2-box deal is available for just under $9 and will satisfy your family with tasty breakfasts and sweet midnight snacks all summer long.

06 of 06

Tajín Clásico Seasoning

costco tajin 2-pack

Costco

Deal: $7.99 (-$2.00 through 5/21)

Serve up some spice this summer with this fan-favorite spicy and tangy flavoring. The Mexican seasoning, coming in at a record price this month, is the perfect complement to fresh summer fruit like watermelon and mango.

Use Tajín to rim your frozen margaritas, or sprinkle it on snacks like popcorn or nuts. If you're really feeling adventurous, you can even try it on your Pop-Tarts.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Sam's Club storefront on a blue striped background
The Best Sam's Club Instant Savings Deals Under $10 I'm Buying This May
Costco Storefront
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month
the side of a costco wholesale buliding with palm tree shadows placed on a blue background
The 5 Best Deals Under $10 This April at Costco
costco-storefront-allrecipes-4x3
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now
A Costco storefront on a yellow background.
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now
Costco storefront
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 in November
Costco Storefront
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 This Month
target-deals-storefront-1x1
The Best Target Grocery Deals Under $10 This Week
Overhead shot of a box of cookies with a colorful Happy Mother's Day message
Dining Out for Mother's Day? Check Out These Deals
Costco Storefront
The Best Costco Products Under $10 to Grab This Month
walmart-deals-logo-1x1
The Best Walmart Grocery Deals Under $10 for Your Thanksgiving Feast
Costco storefront
The Best Costco Products Under $10 to Grab This Month
Aldi storefront
Just In: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month
Sam's Club storefront on a blue background
The Best Deals at Sam's Club This Month
View of Whole Foods storefront with a purple background
The Best Deals at Whole Foods Under $5—March 2023
Sam's Club Logo
I'm a Food Writer and These Are the Best Sam's Club Instant Savings Deals I'm Buying in April 2023