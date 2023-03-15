Costco's New Bakery Item Tastes Just Like Reese's

We’re already running to the store for this new, nearly 5-pound dessert.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Published on March 15, 2023
a costco employee places a new item on the shelf in costco's bakery section
Photo:

Bloomberg/Getty Images

As a food editor, I'm always on the hunt for new and exciting items, especially from my go-to stores. That's why, when I hear that Costco's bakery just introduced a brand new item, I'm already invested from the jump—you had me at Costco. It doesn't hurt that the new dessert was inspired by one of my (and everyone's) favorite candies: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Here are the deets.

The New Costco Peanut Butter Pie

Costco's newest addition to the beloved Kirkland bakery is already a big hit. The popular Instagram account @costcohotfinds posted a taste test of the new Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie on Monday and the video has already amassed well over 3 million views and nearly 1,500 comments.

Laura, the creator behind the account, describes the pie as having a, "Light chocolate mousse on top of the peanut butter filling and a graham cracker crust." After a taste test, Laura writes, "I have always loved peanut butter pie 😍 This one is PERFECT!"

And, crucially, she shares that the pie weighs a whopping 4.5 pounds, poised to feed a veritable crowd. We can't help but get flashbacks to the time Reese's made the 3-pound peanut butter cup.

This pie is apparently (and unsurprisingly) already quite popular. One commenter wrote, "Went there tonight in Portland Oregon. They had them 3 days ago on Saturday. Sold them all and blew through the ingredients."

We know we'll be making a Costco run ASAP for this pie, not to mention all the incredible brands on sale this month at the big box store. Can't get your hands on one or don't have a Costco near you? This 5-star recipe will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth.

