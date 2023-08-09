PSA: Costco Is Changing Its Free Samples

Everybody knows the best part of a Costco run is indulging in the free samples. Finding one of the little kiosks scattered around the aisles and scoring a freebie snack from the server feels like partaking in a treasure hunt on your journey around the store. You never know what chicken salad, pork dumpling, or chocolate cheesecake might be waiting around the corner.



If we had to guess, there are probably one or two purchases in your pantry right now that can be attributed to a surprisingly delicious bite from the sample station.



Free samples are a beloved aspect of the Costco experience—but, unfortunately, free samples as we know them are likely coming to an end.



Customers were devastated when free samples were paused during the pandemic, and although samples have returned to schedule since, the sample program is still feeling some of the effects, causing big changes to the wholesale club nationwide.

How Are Costco Samples Changing?

Costco members are observing the rollout of new self-service sample stations, which will likely replace the human-hosted kiosks we know and love. Several customers have shared their findings on social media to survey other users about the change, and the comments are surprising.



The new grab-and-go stations appear to have a pretty simple design. They look like large, tall storage vaults with openings on every side for samples to spill out. These dispensers don’t look too suitable for hot or fresh foods, so you’ll likely be seeing more packaged snacks from these models and less spinach-artichoke dips or pigs-in-a-blanket.



Not only do members think these stand-alone stations will negatively impact the sample options, but they also suspect customers won’t follow the implied honor policy.

By the old system, customers have always been allowed to take as many samples as they’d like, but don’t tend to abuse the policy when there’s a watchful eye around. But, without monitoring, it’s free rein.

Although the stations display clear instructions to “take one,” it doesn’t look like there’s any mechanism preventing customers from stocking up. Some customers have already admitted they’ll be taking “handfuls” at these sample stops.

“People's purses are going to be FILLED,” said one Instagram user, while another Reddit user called it the “Costco version of the Halloween 'take one' bowl.” "Watch and prepare to lose faith in humanity," they commented.



However, the biggest detriment of this change isn’t customer misconduct, but rather the loss of a cherished human interaction. The kiosk workers are notoriously kind and generous and never pressure you to buy a product, no matter how many times you come back for more bites.



The sad, but not shocking, reality is this will mean the loss of an entire field of jobs. The majority of these roles were filled by senior-age employees, and many members have expressed their sadness about the “sweet old ladies” being replaced. “I will miss the smile and thoughtful catchphrases from the Costco sample workers,” one user wrote.



One heartfelt comment reads, “Please don’t take away the personality of the store. I’ve bought things I would not otherwise have tried, because of the interactions.”



Costco hasn't spoken about the sighting of these machines yet or announced them as the new norm, but change seems to be inevitable—here’s why.

Why Is Costco Replacing Samplers?

Likely, the change to automatic sample distribution is due to the labor shortage in the U.S. (where food and retail sectors, in particular, have taken a major hit).



Despite popular belief, the change isn’t about Costco cutting in-house costs. In fact, Costco doesn’t employ sample attendants at all.



They’re actually employed by a third-party vendor called Club Demonstration Services (CDS). CDS is the “preferred in-house product demonstration service provider to Costco," according to their website. So, the CDS probably has more to do with this staffing shift than the wholesale company does.



Although Costco's labor-saving stations are surprisingly low-tech, there’s no doubt new AI automation will be implemented in grocery stores very soon in an effort to cut operation costs. Sam's Club has already undergone a digital transformation, using vending machines for samples for several years now.



We hate to say it, but the beloved Costco sample service might be just one of the first human interactions we’ll have to say goodbye to soon.

