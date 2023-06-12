Costco Is Bringing a Fan-Favorite International Item to U.S. Food Courts

When we wrote about the Costco international food court items we want stateside back in April, we thought it would be a long time before we'd see any at a Costco near us. Well, apparently we were wrong, because a long-awaited international item is popping up on menus in U.S. Costco food courts already. And better yet, it's a fan favorite that Costco has been testing in Hawaii since last year, with no promise of when it would come to the mainland. Well, it's here—and we could not be more excited!

The Mango Smoothie Is Coming to Costco Food Courts

We first spotted the Mango Smoothie on Australian Costco food court menus, alongside items like Bubble Tea and Banh Mi sandwiches. Then, last year it appeared that Costco was testing the item in Hawaii and Mexico. After doing some research, I found that the menu item was officially introduced in 2022, at the annual Costco shareholder meeting (yes, I did a deep dive!).

"We will be testing a Mango Smoothie in our Hawaii locations. If the test is successful our plan is to expand the Mango Smoothie to all US locations as a rotational item with our Berry Smoothie," read the meeting notes.

Well, it appears the tests were indeed successful, because Costco fans started posting sightings of the smoothie in food courts across the west coast as early as a few weeks ago. I first spotted them on the Costco Reddit threads, with many users sharing their California locations getting the new menu item.

Since then, it's been cropping up on social media from TikTok to Instagram. The hype is real—but does the final product live up to it?

Unfortunately, it seems the Mango Smoothie has only begun rolling out in on the west coast so far, specifically in California and Washington state Costco locations. I'm on the east coast, so can't try it quite yet, but early reviews are promising. "It's so good," reads one social media comment. "It's quite refreshing."



The Mango Smoothie will rotate in for the Berry Smoothie on the food court menu, and costs $2.99. According to that same shareholder meeting document, it has no added sugar, no additives or preservatives, and contains four servings of fruit.

Personally, I can't wait to try it. With summer heat on the horizon, the Mango Smoothie could not have arrived at a better time.

