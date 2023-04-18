Costco’s New Snack Has People Running Back for Seconds Before They Even Hit the Checkout Line

"Yeah I put 4 of those in my cart then opened one and decided to get 3 more."

"They’re so good, I’m stocking up."

"There were like 8 opened bags in the crate the last time I went."

The comments on this TikTok video had me intrigued. What snack could be that good?! The answer is a bag of chips that had me checking my nearest Costco location to make sure it was in stock. The chips bring together two of my favorite snacks of all time: pickles and potato chips.

And not just any pickles, but my favorite store bought pickles, Grillo's Pickles. The collaboration between Grillo's & Utz Potato Chips is not new, but it may be new to your Costco location. They've come on and off shelves a few times in the last year, according to Reddit.

In true Costco form, the chips are sold in massive 1.25-lb bags for $4.69. They're also sold at other stores including Target and Safeway, but will cost you about the same price for a mere 7.75-oz bag.

I love anything pickle-flavored, but these chips look particularly good. If they're anything like Grillo's' pickle spears, they'll have the perfect balance of dill and garlic, with just the right amount of mouth-puckering vinegar tang to keep me coming back for chip after chip.

And, according to several Costco fan Reddit threads, they deliver on those promises. Just take it from this commenter, "In case anyone’s on the fence: they’re [expletive] incredible."

If the comments on social media and Reddit are any indication, these chips are a hot ticket. And, as is the case with many Costco products, you may want to load up, since it's unclear how long they'll be on shelves. One person in the Reddit threads wrote, "Got these last week (WA state) got 2 more bags today. Family likes to smush them inside their sandwiches."

Another Reddit user had a brilliant idea for using up your chip stockpile, "These are so good! I used some of them crushed up on chicken tenders and baked them up and omg they were amazing!" Well, I know what I'm having for dinner after my next Costco run.

