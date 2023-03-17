Food News and Trends Recalls Costco Frozen Strawberries Recalled Due to Potential Hepatitis Contamination Kirkland brand frozen fruit is being pulled from shelves over concerns of Hepatitis exposure. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Instagram Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on March 17, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dotdash Meredith California Splendor, Inc.—the supplier responsible for some of Costco's Kirkland Brand frozen fruit—issued a recall for certain bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries due to potential exposure to Hepatitis A. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared California Splendor, Inc.'s announcement to warn consumers and prevent exposure to the virus. The 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries were recalled by California Splendor, Inc. due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses. As of today, Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, but, out of an abundance of caution, the company has asked consumers to stop consuming the affected product immediately. The affected lots of frozen strawberries were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers. To confirm if the product you have is part of the recall, check the lot number on the back of the bag. The following lot numbers are part of the recall: 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, 142842-55 Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that is most commonly spread through contaminated food or contact with an infected person. Illnesses can occur within 15 to 50 days after eating the contaminated food. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellow skin or eyes, dark urine, or pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. Hepatitis A typically disappears within a few weeks, but in rare cases, it may become chronic. If you purchased a recalled bag of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries, California Splendor, Inc. asks that you return it to your local Costco store for a full refund. Consumers with further questions or concerns can also email the company at consumerinformation@calsplendor.com. This is just the latest recall of frozen fruit due to potential Hepatitis A contamination. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit