Costco Frozen Strawberries Recalled Due to Potential Hepatitis Contamination

Kirkland brand frozen fruit is being pulled from shelves over concerns of Hepatitis exposure.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023
A bowl of strawberries on a red two tone background with a recall sticker on the top.
Photo:

Dotdash Meredith

California Splendor, Inc.—the supplier responsible for some of Costco's Kirkland Brand frozen fruit—issued a recall for certain bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries due to potential exposure to Hepatitis A. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared California Splendor, Inc.'s announcement to warn consumers and prevent exposure to the virus.

The 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries were recalled by California Splendor, Inc. due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses. As of today, Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, but, out of an abundance of caution, the company has asked consumers to stop consuming the affected product immediately.

The affected lots of frozen strawberries were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers. To confirm if the product you have is part of the recall, check the lot number on the back of the bag. The following lot numbers are part of the recall:

  • 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, 142842-55

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that is most commonly spread through contaminated food or contact with an infected person. Illnesses can occur within 15 to 50 days after eating the contaminated food. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellow skin or eyes, dark urine, or pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. Hepatitis A typically disappears within a few weeks, but in rare cases, it may become chronic.

If you purchased a recalled bag of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries, California Splendor, Inc. asks that you return it to your local Costco store for a full refund. Consumers with further questions or concerns can also email the company at consumerinformation@calsplendor.com.

This is just the latest recall of frozen fruit due to potential Hepatitis A contamination.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Yeti Cooler Recall
Millions of YETI Coolers Recalled Due to Magnet Hazard
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Recall Alert: Hepatitis A Linked to Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit
A row of different bottles Starbucks brand bottled frappuccino drinks on a shelf with a recall sticker in the top center.
300,000 Bottles of Starbucks Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Glass Contamination
Canned Meat Recall
More Than 2 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled Due to Possible Packaging Defect
two cosori brand air fryers sit on a green square on a blue background with a red recall sticker above.
Over 2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Nestlé Toll House Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Due To Potential Plastic Contamination
A bag of domino sugar on a blue background with a recall stamp above.
More Than 100,000 Pounds of Sugar Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Metal Wire
Bob Evans Sausage Recall
Thousands of Pounds of Bob Evans Sausage Recalled Due To Possible Rubber Contamination
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces
Chicken with pita sandwiches in a commercial refrigerator
Over 400 Grab-and-Go Foods Are Being Recalled From Grocery and Airport Shelves
Strawberry Recall
Fresh Strawberries May Be Linked to a Nationwide Hepatitis A Outbreak
King's Hawaiian Pretzel Buns Recall
Multiple King's Hawaiian Products Recalled Due to Possible Microbial Contamination
Capri Sun Recall
Thousands of Capri Sun Juice Pouches Recalled Due To Cleaning Solution Contamination
Ground beef recall
More Than 90,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Foreign Matter Contamination
Charcuterie Board
More Than 50,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
Lidl Advent Calendar Recall
Lidl Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendar Over Possible Salmonella Contamination