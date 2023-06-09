Food News and Trends Recalls Costco Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Potential Hepatitis A Contamination Check your freezer! By Devon O'Brien Devon O'Brien Instagram Website As Allrecipes Senior Editor of News & Trending, Devon is focused on all the hottest food trends, new products and ideas and best hacks pertaining to cooking. She has worked as a food editor, writer, and recipe developer and tester for more than a decade at publications including EatingWell, Midwest Living, and The Food Network Magazine. Outside of work, Devon enjoys whipping up batches of gluten-free sourdough and hitting the beautiful hiking trails of Vermont. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: BWFolsom/Getty Images/Allrecipes The FDA announced on June 9 that Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling a lot of Organic Daybreak Blend frozen fruit sold at Costco due to possible Hepatitis A contamination. No contamination has been confirmed and no illnesses have been reported, but the blend of frozen peaches, mango, strawberries, and pineapple contains organic strawberries that may be contaminated with Hepatitis A. The affected product was distributed to Costco stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022. But even though the affected bags are one year old, they have "use by" dates of 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023, and 10/18/2023—so check your freezers and if you have any product with the affected lot codes listed here, do not consume it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Affected bags include those with the following "use by" and lot codes: Best if used by 09/23/2023 affected lot codes: 20082D04, 20082D05, 20082D06, 20082D07, 20082D08Best if used by 09/29/2023 affected lot codes: 20088D04, 20088D05, 20088D06, 20088D07, 20088D08, 20088D09, 20088D10, 20088D11, 20088D12Best if used by 09/30/2023 affected lot codes: 20089D09, 20089D10, 20089D11, 20089D12Best if used by 10/18/2023 affected lot codes: 20108D04, 20108D05, 20108D06, 20108D07, 20108D08 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit