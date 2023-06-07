Costco's Bakery Just Brought Back a Beloved Pie Fans Call "An All-Time Favorite"

The next time someone asks you to bring the dessert for a summer get-together, barbecue, or potluck, confidently say, “Yes,” then head to your nearest Costco. You already know Costco is one of the best places to go for the best deals on grocery and home items. The store’s rotisserie chicken is legendary. Its bakery department—with baked goods like the lemon-blueberry loaf and the peanut butter cup-inspired peanut butter pie—is difficult to pass by without picking up a treat.

Costco's bakery just brought back a fan-favorite pie that will be THE one you’ll be reaching for to take to all your summer events.

The Return of Costco’s Key Lime Pie Has Fans Buzzing

On Instagram, Laura, who goes by the username Costcohotfinds, recently shared her excitement over the Key lime pie that she grabbed at her local store. In her video, she said she’s picky about Key lime pie, but in her opinion, “Costco’s is one of the best.”

“The Costco Bakery Key Lime Pie is delicious!!!” she wrote in the Instagram post. “It’s also huge! Over 4 lbs. and you could easily cut this into 14 slices!” Many of her followers were equally excited.

“Worth EVERY penny!! Don’t sleep on this folks, it’s so good!” commented one follower. Another wrote, “Finalllyyyyy. Literally the best Key lime pie.”

Others joked about eating the very shareable pie in one sitting or keeping it all to themselves. “$15.99 for one serving...worth it,” wrote one follower. Another commented, “Or just eat the whole thing by yourself!”

Is the Costco Key Lime Pie Worth It?

The pie may be delicious, but is it worth buying instead of making it yourself? We think so.

The returning Key lime pie at Costco is huge—the 4-pound pie can easily serve 14 to 16 people. The limes used in Key lime pie are also called Mexican limes or West Indies limes. They’re smaller than the regular limes you’ll find at your grocery store, and their higher acidity makes them more tart.

That tartness makes for one refreshing pie, but the small size of Key limes makes them a chore to juice, especially if you’re making a 4-pound pie. It makes a lot of sense to us to let Costco do the work for you, especially when the pie is just $15.99!

