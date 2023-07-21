Cornflake Corn Cake

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Chef John’s cornflake corn cake recipe makes a moister, sweeter version of cornbread using one surprising ingredient—cornflakes. It really is a cake, with a texture that is just amazing. Serve with fresh fruit or a fruit sauce.

By Chef John
Published on July 21, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Cool Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon butter to grease pan

  • 1 large egg

  • 1/2 cup white sugar

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

  • 1/2 cup plain yogurt

  • 1/2 cup milk

  • 1/2 cup cornmeal

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

  • 2 1/2 cups cornflakes, divided

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch round cake pan generously with 1 teaspoon butter, and place a circle of parchment in the bottom. 

  2. Whisk egg and sugar together in a bowl until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Whisk in melted butter, yogurt, and milk until combined.

  3. Add cornmeal, flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda to egg mixture; whisk until dry ingredients are moistened. Fold in 2 cups of the cornflakes with a spatula. Transfer batter to the prepared pan, and smooth the top.

  4. Scatter remaining 1/2 cup cornflakes evenly over the top; press in lightly with your fingers.

  5. Bake in the preheated oven until a skewer inserted near the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes.

  6. Cool cake in the pan for 15 to 20 minutes before removing to a plate. Cool completely before serving with fresh fruit or a fruit sauce.

    beautifully golden round corn cake with cornflakes, a slice missing, and a single strawberry on a plate

    Chef John

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

271 Calories
11g Fat
40g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 271
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 6g 31%
Cholesterol 49mg 16%
Sodium 493mg 21%
Total Carbohydrate 40g 14%
Dietary Fiber 1g 5%
Total Sugars 15g
Protein 5g
Vitamin C 2mg 10%
Calcium 105mg 8%
Iron 4mg 21%
Potassium 120mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
top-down view of a flourless chocolate cake dusted with cocoa powder on a white plate with cut slices
Chef John’s Best Cake Recipes
A person removing a slice of Italian olive oil cake sitting on a plate.
Italian Olive Oil Cake
7 Ratings
Dragon Fruit Cake
3 Ratings
lemon drizzle cake
Lemon Drizzle Cake
13 Ratings
slice of buttermilk cake with strawberries
Amish Buttermilk Cake
2 Ratings
mid angle looking at a slice of watermelon cake with remaining on a cake stand behind
Watermelon Cake
2 Ratings
a 5 layer Alfajor cake layered with dulce de leche cream and topped with powdered sugar, plated on a large round platter.
Alfajor Cake
2 Ratings
A top down, super close up view of an upside down peach cake.
Moist Peach Upside Down Cake
Savory Mac and Cheese Cake with green onions and edible purple flower
Savory Mac and Cheese Cake
6 Ratings
Close up on a slice of Irish apple pie on a plate, with remaining in a serving plate behind
Irish Apple Cake
low angle looking at a slice of dulce de leche cake on a plate with remaining behind it
Dulce de Leche Cake
4 Ratings
close up view of a Lady Baltimore Cake garnished with edible golden beads and snow flakes, and a cherry, on a plate
Lady Baltimore Cake
10 Ratings
Neapolitan Nesquik Layer Cake
Cinnamon-Brown Sugar Pop-Tart Cake
4 Ratings
high angle looking at a butter cake in bundt form, resting on a cake stand with a slice cut and slightly pulled out
Butter Cake
326 Ratings
close up view of Italian Fresh Purple Grape Cake garnished with powdered sugar and fresh herbs on a white cake stand
Italian Fresh Purple Grape Cake
25 Ratings