Cornflake Corn Cake Chef John's cornflake corn cake recipe makes a moister, sweeter version of cornbread using one surprising ingredient—cornflakes. It really is a cake, with a texture that is just amazing. Serve with fresh fruit or a fruit sauce. By Chef John Published on July 21, 2023 Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Cool Time: 15 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients 1 teaspoon butter to grease pan 1 large egg 1/2 cup white sugar 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1/2 cup plain yogurt 1/2 cup milk 1/2 cup cornmeal 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon salt 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1/4 teaspoon baking soda 2 1/2 cups cornflakes, divided Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch round cake pan generously with 1 teaspoon butter, and place a circle of parchment in the bottom. Whisk egg and sugar together in a bowl until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Whisk in melted butter, yogurt, and milk until combined. Add cornmeal, flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda to egg mixture; whisk until dry ingredients are moistened. Fold in 2 cups of the cornflakes with a spatula. Transfer batter to the prepared pan, and smooth the top. Scatter remaining 1/2 cup cornflakes evenly over the top; press in lightly with your fingers. Bake in the preheated oven until a skewer inserted near the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool cake in the pan for 15 to 20 minutes before removing to a plate. Cool completely before serving with fresh fruit or a fruit sauce. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 271 Calories 11g Fat 40g Carbs 5g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 271 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 6g 31% Cholesterol 49mg 16% Sodium 493mg 21% Total Carbohydrate 40g 14% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Total Sugars 15g Protein 5g Vitamin C 2mg 10% Calcium 105mg 8% Iron 4mg 21% Potassium 120mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved