Stir together salt, chili powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne in a small bowl; set aside.

Using a sharp knife, trim off both ends of each ear of corn to expose the cob. Stand cob on end, and carefully cut corn in half down the exact center of the cob, rocking the knife while applying downward pressure from the top. Stand each cob half on end, and cut into quarters using the same method. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Drizzle oil over corn; sprinkle on about 2/3 of spice mixture. Toss well, being sure to smear spices and oil evenly over each rib.

Ribs can now be finished on a charcoal grill, until hot and well browned.

To finish indoors, preheat the oven’s broiler and set a rack 7 to 8 inches from the heating element. Line a baking pan with foil.

Arrange corn ribs on the prepared pan with the maximum number of kernels facing up, toward the heat. Extra foil can be placed on the pan to prop up ribs into the right position. Once arranged, sprinkle with more spice mixture if so desired.

Broil on High until corn starts to brown in spots, about 7 minutes. Remove and rearrange ribs as needed, so that areas of kernels that are not yet browned are facing up toward the heat, and continue to broil until corn is golden-brown with some charred spots, 7 to 8 minutes more.