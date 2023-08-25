Corn Ribs

This technique for making corn ribs will make you forget everything you know about eating corn on the cob—and will, without a doubt, become your favorite way of making corn.

By Chef John
Published on August 25, 2023
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Spice Mix:

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

  • 1 teaspoon chili powder

  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Corn Ribs:

  • 4 ears fresh corn, shucked

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

  • 4 tablespoons melted butter

Directions

  1. Stir together salt, chili powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne in a small bowl; set aside. 

  2. Using a sharp knife, trim off both ends of each ear of corn to expose the cob. Stand cob on end, and carefully cut corn in half down the exact center of the cob, rocking the knife while applying downward pressure from the top. Stand each cob half on end, and cut into quarters using the same method. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

  3. Drizzle oil over corn; sprinkle on about 2/3 of spice mixture. Toss well, being sure to smear spices and oil evenly over each rib.

  4. Ribs can now be finished on a charcoal grill, until hot and well browned. 

  5. To finish indoors, preheat the oven’s broiler and set a rack 7 to 8 inches from the heating element. Line a baking pan with foil. 

  6. Arrange corn ribs on the prepared pan with the maximum number of kernels facing up, toward the heat. Extra foil can be placed on the pan to prop up ribs into the right position. Once arranged, sprinkle with more spice mixture if so desired.

  7. Broil on High until corn starts to brown in spots, about 7 minutes. Remove and rearrange ribs as needed, so that areas of kernels that are not yet browned are facing up toward the heat, and continue to broil until corn is golden-brown with some charred spots, 7 to 8 minutes more. 

  8. Remove and brush with melted butter; season to taste with remaining spice mixture.

Chef's Note:

If you’d like, a barbecue sauce can be brushed on towards the end of the process to glaze the ribs just like regular pork ribs.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 237
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 17g 21%
Saturated Fat 8g 39%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Sodium 1001mg 44%
Total Carbohydrate 23g 8%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 4g
Vitamin C 6mg 29%
Calcium 14mg 1%
Iron 1mg 5%
Potassium 265mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

