Copycat Panda Express Chow Mein

You can make this Panda Express menu favorite at home in less time than it'd take you to load in the car and hit the drive thru. Even better, you can customize our copycat chow mein easily by adding in any favorite veggies you have on hand. If you want to bulk this easy noodle dish into an entree, add your protein of choice—leftover chicken, shrimp, or a freshly fried egg would all make great additions (and they won't cost extra).

Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 6 mins Total Time: 11 mins Servings: 4

Ingredients
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1/2 white onion, finely chopped
2 stalks celery, sliced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
3 cups shredded coleslaw mix
5 ounces bean sprouts
1 (7.1 ounce) package pre-cooked stir-fry noodles
1/4 cup tamari
2 tablespoons mirin

Directions
Heat canola oil and sesame oil in a wok over high heat. Add onion, celery, and ginger; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add coleslaw mix and sprouts; cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Add noodles, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add tamari and mirin; cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
492 Calories
36g Fat
35g Carbs
8g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 492
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 36g 46%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 29mg 10%
Sodium 1729mg 75%
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 5g 16%
Total Sugars 22g
Protein 8g
Vitamin C 37mg 183%
Calcium 84mg 6%
Iron 2mg 9%
Potassium 475mg 10%