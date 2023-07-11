Copycat Panda Express Chow Mein

You can make this Panda Express menu favorite at home in less time than it’d take you to load in the car and hit the drive thru. Even better, you can customize our copycat chow mein easily by adding in any favorite veggies you have on hand. If you want to bulk this easy noodle dish into an entree, add your protein of choice—leftover chicken, shrimp, or a freshly fried egg would all make great additions (and they won’t cost extra).

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin

Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Published on July 11, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Total Time:
11 mins
Servings: 4
4
Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil

  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil

  • 1/2 white onion, finely chopped

  • 2 stalks celery, sliced

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

  • 3 cups shredded coleslaw mix

  • 5 ounces bean sprouts

  • 1 (7.1 ounce) package pre-cooked stir-fry noodles

  • 1/4 cup tamari

  • 2 tablespoons mirin

Directions

  1. Heat canola oil and sesame oil in a wok over high heat. Add onion, celery, and ginger; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add coleslaw mix and sprouts; cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Add noodles, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add tamari and mirin; cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes.

    bowl of chow mein noodles and vegetables with chopsticks on red tablecover

    Dotdash Meredith Video Studios

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

492 Calories
36g Fat
35g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 492
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 36g 46%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 29mg 10%
Sodium 1729mg 75%
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 5g 16%
Total Sugars 22g
Protein 8g
Vitamin C 37mg 183%
Calcium 84mg 6%
Iron 2mg 9%
Potassium 475mg 10%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

