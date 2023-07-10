Recipes Salad Green Salad Recipes Copycat Olive Garden Salad Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Here’s my copycat version of the famous Olive Garden Salad –the secret to your favorite soup, salad, and breadsticks combo–and now you can enjoy it at home anytime. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 10, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Stand Time: 5 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Dressing: 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 3 tablespoons mayonnaise 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 1/2 teaspoons white sugar 1 teaspoon kosher salt 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning 1 garlic clove, crushed 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese Salad: 2 (5 ounce) packages American salad mix 3/4 cup pitted black olives 3/4 cup pickled pepperoncini 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion 2 plum tomatoes, sliced 1 (4 1/2 ounce) package large seasoned croutons Directions Combine olive oil, mayonnaise, vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic, and Parmesan in a food processor, and process until thoroughly combined. Combine salad mix, olives, pepperoncini, onion, tomatoes, and croutons in a large bowl. Drizzle salad with dressing; toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 156 Calories 13g Fat 8g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 156 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 2g 11% Cholesterol 5mg 2% Sodium 567mg 25% Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 3g Protein 2g Vitamin C 23mg 114% Calcium 65mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Potassium 228mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Copycat Olive Garden Salad