A Massive Amount of Frozen Chicken Strips Just Got Recalled

By
Katy O'Hara is a food media writer and editor. Her work has appeared online for America's Test Kitchen, Serious Eats, and Allrecipes, and in print for America's Test Kitchen Kids.

Published on September 5, 2023
On September 2, Conagra Brands issued a large recall of a popular frozen dinner product, Banquet Chicken Strips Meal. The company is recalling about 245,366 pounds of the frozen chicken strips entrée due to the possible contamination of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The item being recalled contains chicken strips with a side of sweet corn and mac and cheese. The issue was discovered when a consumer complained to Conagra that there was plastic in the chicken strip portion of the meal, resulting in an oral injury. Conagra notified USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service of the contamination. No other injuries have since been reported.

The recalled item is an 8.9-ounce carton containing one entrée of "BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL." If you purchased the product, look for the following “best if used by” dates and lot numbers.

Lot Numbers

  • 5009317120 
  • 5009319220
  • 5009319820

Best If Used By

  • DEC 11 2024
  • JAN 01 2025
  • JAN 07 2025

The affected products also have an establishment number "EST. P-9" printed on the side of the carton and were sold both online and in retail locations across the country. If you have purchased one of these products, do not eat it. You should either throw it away or return it to the place you purchased the product from. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

Conagra Brands manages many recognizable brands in addition to Banquet, such as Marie Callender’s, Orville Redenbacher’s, and Healthy Choice. At this time, no other recalls on other products have been announced. If you have questions about the recall, contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at (800) 921-7404 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

