You probably have a colander, strainer, or maybe both in your kitchen right now. You've likely heard these terms used interchangeably to mean some sort of perforated, bowl-shaped item where water or other liquid can pass through. But did you know they're actually different tools?

What Is a Colander?

Colanders are made of inflexible metal, or sometimes plastic or ceramic, and are bowl-shaped. They have larger holes drilled all around but not too close together — and in more decorative colanders, the holes are drilled in a pattern. Colanders are symmetric, so if there are handles, they exist on both sides. They also usually have a base that raises the bowl off a surface to allow thorough drainage.

Colanders are best used for washing produce, draining beans, or draining larger pasta shapes. You can even use them for storing items that need airflow. For example, berries that can shrivel and wilt without proper airflow last much longer when stored in a colander in the fridge, and bananas won't over-accelerate the ripening of other fruits they're stored with when in a colander.

Types of Colanders

The different types of colanders are usually differentiated by size and design. In professional kitchens, you'll find many large, stainless steel colanders that prioritize function over form. These are great for quickly and efficiently getting the job done, but they don't look terribly impressive on display. More decorative colanders are usually smaller, and while they still do their duty, they're often much nicer to look at. They can feature beautiful and intricate patterns in the perforations, as well as enamel coating with endless colors and patterns. These aren't the hearty workhorse tools like those you'd find at a restaurant supply store; they're best for occasional use or light tasks like rinsing and storing berries. Your favorite kitchen retailer likely has many colanders to choose from, but check out vintage or second-hand retailers for some show-stopping designs. Just ensure they're still food safe and don't have any chips or rust. If you're more in the market for a cheap, functional colander, those can easily be found at kitchen retailers and restaurant supply stores.

What Is a Strainer?

A strainer is made of fine mesh with tiny openings for liquids to pass through. Strainers are usually asymmetrical, with a lip on one side and a handle on the other. This is so it can rest above the sink or be stored hanging. Strainers are also more flexible and made of thinner material with finer holes than colanders, so they're better for draining or rinsing things with much smaller pieces. Where a colander is great for straining rigatoni, small pasta like orzo could easily slip through the larger holes — but a strainer has small enough holes that nothing falls through.

This is true for draining small legumes like lentils or washing produce like fresh peas, items that a colander just can't handle. A strainer is also the best tool for sieving the foam of stock and broth and draining them at the end so no fine grit remains. They can also strain seeds or pulp for freshly squeezed orange juice or raspberry sauce; the fine mesh only lets liquid through and keeps all solids from falling in. Finally, stainers can also be used as blanching or steamer baskets in a pinch.

Types of Strainers

The most common type of stainer you'll usually encounter for home use is a standard bowl strainer described above. But if you plan to do specialized cooking tasks, take a page from restaurant kitchens and grab another type of stainer. A chinois is a conical strainer, so it comes to a point instead of the classic bowl shape. They also can be made of more rigid metal to give the stainer more durability. The chinois is especially great for sauces, and the conical shape means you can place the strainer over a container and allow thicker mixtures (that may take a while) to strain in their own time.

Consider a strainer basket if you want to boil pasta or blanch veggies without the dreaded step of pouring a boiling hot pot of water. These are cylindrical and have a handle nearly vertical off the top. You place your food into the basket and lower it in the water, then carefully pull the basket out, and your food is fully strained. That way, you can cook multiple batches of something without changing the water or simply wait until the water is thoroughly cooled to drain it. Both of these types of strainers are easily found at any restaurant or kitchen supply store.