This Is the Only Tool You Need to Make the Perfect Mountain Pie, the Campfire Snack That's Better Than S'mores

It’s only $11.

Published on July 28, 2023

The most popular campfire snack, the one that evokes the most nostalgia and brings so many people back to their childhoods, in the s’more, and for good reason. It seems hard to beat the combo of marshmallow and chocolate surrounded by a crunchy graham cracker. But the underrated campfire MVP of 2023 is actually the mountain pie

This three-ingredient campfire snack can be either sweet or savory and consists of two pieces of buttered bread and, according to Allrecipes writer Bailey Fink, either canned pie filling or pizza toppings. 

Sounds great, right? Well, here’s where it gets even better: You only need one tool to make it, and it’s just $11 at Amazon

Coghlan’s pie iron consists of two square cast iron pieces that hinge together (and can be taken apart to make clean up easier) that are smaller than a slice of bread—so you’ll need to cut off the crusts to make them fit. It’s 28-inches long (handle and square pieces included) so it's long enough to keep your hands far away from the open flames.

It’s made from cast iron, which is an essential for any outdoor cooking tools. Cast iron can withstand open flames, so it’s the ideal cookware material for use at a campfire, and once cast iron gets hot, it stays hot longer than stainless steel and aluminum. Plus, cast iron is so durable and long-lasting that you’ll get season after season of mountain pies out of this one tool without needing to replace it. 

You need the pie iron to make mountain pie because it melds the two pieces of bread together to make a crispy, golden-brown outer crust. Just place the two pieces of bread and the filling of choice inside the pie iron. The two square pieces cook the bread inside over the campfire until it becomes warm and toasty. 

Two important points before you start using your pie iron: It needs to be seasoned before you start cooking your pies (it comes with instructions on how to do this, and here is our handy guide for how to care for cast iron). And it also needs to be sprayed down with cooking oil before each use to prevent the bread from sticking. But as one Amazon shopper put it, “Season it in the fire once before using and it will be super easy to keep clean.”

More than 4,500 Amazon shoppers have praised this pie iron for how easy and fun it is to use. One shopper wrote that it “presses the bread slightly so that you get a proper golden brown,” and added that with this pie iron you can “get a bunch of kids around a fire with a bunch of sweet ingredients and they’ll have a ball.”

Another shopper reported that the cast iron is “very sturdy and should hold up for a very long time.”

This summer, make lasting memories with your family around the campfire with not just s’mores but mountain pies, too. All you need is this $11 cast iron pie iron

At the time of publishing the price was $11. 

