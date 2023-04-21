Make Lightwork of Costco, Aldi, and Walmart Hauls With the Collapsible Bins Shoppers Call ‘Perfect’

Costco, Aldi, Walmart, and other stores alike were made for big grocery trips. But hefty hauls may require more than just your run of the mill reusable bags, since you’ll likely have a lot to carry, and want to make as few trips in and out of the house as possible.

That's where these collapsible bins come in. Shoppers say they’re “perfect” for their grocery runs thanks to their big size and space-saving design. Plus, you can score them 30 percent off.

Amazon

Buy it: from $47 (was $70); Amazon

While a crate might not be your first thought for grocery shopping, it might be the best way to lift heavy items and to ensure stress-free unpacking. These CleverMade crates are no exception—they’re roughly 21-inches long, 15-inches wide, and 11-inches tall when they’re fully open. But, since they can collapse, they slim down to just under 2.5-inches tall for easy storing and carrying into the store.

Despite the fact that they’re lightweight at just 2 pounds, these are sturdy enough to hold up to 66 pounds each. When you’re not using them, you can also stack the collapsed bins on top of one another. Reviewers say they’re great for stores like Aldi, where they don’t provide bags, since they fold up flat to save space while you’re shopping, but can open up to hold tons of items once you’re ready to head out. And, you’ll get three in a set, which means you can pile heaps of groceries in without worrying.

Amazon shoppers love just how durable and useful they are at the store, along with when they’re coming home to unpack. “Works great for grocery pickup service at Walmart,” one person wrote, adding that they keep buying more because they’re so useful.

“A friend recommended this to me and I could not be happier. Very durable and sturdy. It is super easy to set up and collapse,” a second person said, adding that they love using them to lug food to parties, too. “They carry a good amount of weight and make it easier to do fewer or just one trip inside the house for those that don’t like walking back and forth so many times for groceries,” a third reviewer echoed. Other shoppers also call out that it stops the annoying rattling you often hear when bags are moving in the truck.

Score them on sale in the black and gray color, or grab the blue and black and all black colorways at normal price.

Regardless of which color you choose, these crates might just be the perfect way to haul those precious groceries from the store to your fridge. Add the set to your cart now on Amazon, especially if you want to score it at a discount.

At the time of publishing, the price was $47.