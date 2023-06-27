Chimichurri Chicken Burgers

To make chimichurri, chop herbs with a sharp knife until fine; add sliced garlic to the mixture. Continue chopping until mixture is very fine; transfer to a bowl. Stir in the 1/4 cup olive oil, white wine vinegar, the 1/4 teaspoon salt, black pepper, cumin, and red pepper flakes. Wrap and refrigerate until needed.

To make burgers, place chicken thighs in the freezer until firm and half-frozen, about 30 minutes.

Place thighs on a cutting board, and using a large sharp knife or heavy cleaver, chop until it resembles coarsely ground meat. (Alternatively, place chicken in a food processor; pulse on and off, scraping sides often, until texture resembles coarsely ground meat.)

Transfer chicken to a bowl, add the 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 cup chimichurri sauce. Use a fork to mix thoroughly.

Using damp hands, form chicken mixture into 4 equal-sized patties, about 1/2-inch thick. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Stir together mayonnaise and remaining chimichurri sauce to make spread for buns; refrigerate until needed.

Remove burgers from the fridge; sprinkle both sides with breadcrumbs.

Add olive oil to a large non-stick skillet and set over medium high heat. When hot, but before oil starts smoking, add burgers, and cook about 5 minutes per side, or until chicken is cooked through. An instant read thermometer inserted near the center should read 145 to 150 degrees F (63 to 65 degrees C).