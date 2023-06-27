Chimichurri Chicken Burgers

0 Photos

We fixed the chicken burger, and all it really took was stirring in a couple spoons of chimichurri sauce. No longer sort of dry and kind of boring, this is one of the best burgers you'll ever have.

By Chef John
Published on June 27, 2023
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Freeze Time:
30 mins
Chill Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Chimichurri Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup Italian parsley leaves

  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves

  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced

  • 1/4 cup olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

  • 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Chicken Burgers:

  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

  • 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs (optional)

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise

Directions

  1. To make chimichurri, chop herbs with a sharp knife until fine; add sliced garlic to the mixture. Continue chopping until mixture is very fine; transfer to a bowl. Stir in the 1/4 cup olive oil, white wine vinegar, the 1/4 teaspoon salt, black pepper, cumin, and red pepper flakes. Wrap and refrigerate until needed.

  2. To make burgers, place chicken thighs in the freezer until firm and half-frozen, about 30 minutes.

  3. Place thighs on a cutting board, and using a large sharp knife or heavy cleaver, chop until it resembles coarsely ground meat. (Alternatively, place chicken in a food processor; pulse on and off, scraping sides often, until texture resembles coarsely ground meat.)

  4. Transfer chicken to a bowl, add the 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 cup chimichurri sauce. Use a fork to mix thoroughly.

  5. Using damp hands, form chicken mixture into 4 equal-sized patties, about 1/2-inch thick. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

  6. Stir together mayonnaise and  remaining chimichurri sauce to make spread for buns; refrigerate until needed.

  7. Remove burgers from the fridge; sprinkle both sides with breadcrumbs.

  8. Add olive oil to a large non-stick skillet and set over medium high heat. When hot, but before oil starts smoking, add burgers, and cook about 5 minutes per side, or until chicken is cooked through. An instant read thermometer inserted near the center should read 145 to 150 degrees F (63 to 65 degrees C).

  9. Let burgers rest for a minute or two. Serve on buns spread with chimichurri mayo and the fixings of your choice.

    chicken burger with flecks of green herbs on brioche bun with veggie chips in background

    Chef John

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

590 Calories
47g Fat
2g Carbs
42g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 590
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 47g 60%
Saturated Fat 9g 45%
Cholesterol 215mg 72%
Sodium 973mg 42%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Total Sugars 0g
Protein 42g
Vitamin C 13mg 63%
Calcium 40mg 3%
Iron 3mg 15%
Potassium 525mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

