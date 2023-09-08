Chili Crab Stuffed Rice Noodles

Combine crabmeat, red chilies, sambal chili sauce, Sriracha, garlic, green onions, cilantro, lemon zest, sesame oil, and mayonnaise in a bowl. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are evening combined. Refrigerate for

30 to 60 minutes or until needed.

Grease plate or tray with sesame oil, and set aside.



Dip rice paper wrapper in water for about 4 seconds, and transfer to a plate or the counter top.

Place 3 rounded teaspoons of crab filling in the center, about 1 inch apart from each other.

Once wrapper has softened up, and has become flexible, and a little bit stretchy, fold over the crab to seal in, pressing lightly between the sections. Fold the outside 1/2-inch of the wrapper on either side in toward center. Continue rolling the wrapper to form a relatively tight rolled noodle, ending up with the seam on the bottom.



Transfer stuffed noodles to the oiled plate. Continue stuffing and rolling until all of the filling has been used. Make sure to keep a little space between each stuffed noodle so they don’t stick together. Transfer finished noodles to fridge until ready to fry.

To make the sauce, combine water, rice vinegar, oyster sauce, ketchup, sesame oil, and cornstarch in a small saucepan, and whisk thoroughly until the cornstarch is dissolved. Set saucepan onto stove over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring often. Simmer until sauce starts to thicken up, turns shiny, and has the consistency of a thin gravy, about 2 minutes.



Turn off heat, and reserve sauce until noodles are pan-fried. Grease a nonstick pan with 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Add stuffed

noodles and cook over medium-high heat until golden brown on both sides and the filling is heated through, about 3 minutes per side.

