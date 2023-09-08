Chili Crab Stuffed Rice Noodles

Regular spring roll rice wrappers are turned into chili crab stuffed rice noodles with this easy technique. You can use any type of filling to stuff your rice noodles.

By Chef John
Updated on September 8, 2023
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Chill Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
8 stuffed noodles
Ingredients

Crab-Filled Rice Noodles:

  • 8 ounces crabmeat, picked through for shells

  • 1 tablespoon minced hot red chilies, plus more for serving

  • 2 teaspoons sambal chili sauce

  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha hot sauce

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

  • 3 tablespoons sliced green onions, plus more for serving

  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)

  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil, plus more to grease the plate

  • 1 rounded tablespoon mayonnaise

  • 8 to 10 rice paper spring roll wrappers

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds for garnish, or to taste (optional)

Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup water

  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons oyster sauce

  • 2 tablespoons ketchup

  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

  • 1 1/4 teaspoons cornstarch

Directions

  1. Combine crabmeat, red chilies, sambal chili sauce, Sriracha, garlic, green onions, cilantro, lemon zest, sesame oil, and mayonnaise in a bowl. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are evening combined. Refrigerate for
    30 to 60 minutes or until needed.

  2. Grease plate or tray with sesame oil, and set aside.

  3. Dip rice paper wrapper in water for about 4 seconds, and transfer to a plate or the counter top.

  4. Place 3 rounded teaspoons of crab filling in the center, about 1  inch apart from each other.

  5. Once wrapper has softened up, and has become flexible, and a little bit stretchy, fold over the crab to seal in, pressing lightly between the sections. Fold the outside 1/2-inch of the wrapper on either side in toward center. Continue rolling the wrapper to form a relatively tight rolled noodle, ending up with the seam on the bottom.

  6. Transfer stuffed noodles to the oiled plate. Continue stuffing and rolling until all of the filling has been used. Make sure to keep a little space between each stuffed noodle so they don’t stick together. Transfer finished noodles to fridge until ready to fry.

  7. To make the sauce, combine water, rice vinegar, oyster sauce, ketchup, sesame oil, and cornstarch in a small saucepan, and whisk thoroughly until the cornstarch is dissolved. Set saucepan onto stove over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring often. Simmer until sauce starts to thicken up, turns shiny, and has the consistency of a thin gravy, about 2 minutes.

  8. Turn off heat, and reserve sauce until noodles are pan-fried.

    Grease a nonstick pan with 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Add stuffed
    noodles and cook over medium-high heat until golden brown on both sides and the filling is heated through, about 3 minutes per side.

  9. Serve topped with the warm sauce. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, sliced green onions, and minced red chilies if so desired.

    Pan fried stuffed rice noodles with sauce and garnished with spring onions

    Chef John

Cook’s Note

You can make more than one stuffed noodle at a time, but if the soaked rice paper sits too long it will get too soft and sticky to work with.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

488 Calories
15g Fat
60g Carbs
25g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 488
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 113mg 38%
Sodium 1306mg 57%
Total Carbohydrate 60g 22%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 25g
Vitamin C 17mg 84%
Calcium 139mg 11%
Iron 1mg 7%
Potassium 498mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

