This chickpea tikka masala recipe like it would take a while to make, according to recipe developer Sarah Brekke, but it comes together surprisingly quickly.

How to Make Chickpea Tikka Masala

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make homemade chickpea tikka masala:

Cook the onions and carrots in oil, then add the garam masala, cumin, and pepper. Stir in the tomato paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, and jalapeño. Stir in the chickpeas, tomato sauce, sugar, salt, and cayenne. Simmer. Stir in water and half-and-half. Garnish and serve over basmati rice.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

Add any vegetables or beans you want, says Sarah. This chickpea tikka masala is easy to customize. Double the recipe because it will taste better the next day. Remove the seeds from your jalapeño if you want less heat. For a vegan variation, substitute ¼ cup of cashew cream for half-and-half. Learn how to make homemade cashew cream below. To make this chickpea tikka masala a soup, add more vegetable stock and some garam masala to make a soup. Cashew cream will work as a thickener, if desired, for a creamier soup.

To make cashew cream: Blend 1 cup soaked* cashews and with 1 cup water for 2 minutes on high, or until smooth. Cashew cream can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days or frozen in an ice cube tray for up to 3 months.

What to Serve With Chickpea Tikka Masala

Serve the chickpea tikka masala over cooked basmati rice with naan to soak up all that flavorful liquid. For more serving inspiration, explore our collection of 10 Easy, Healthy Indian Side Dishes to Complete the Meal.

How to Store Chickpea Tikka Masala

Allow the leftover chickpea tikka masala to cool, then store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Can You Freeze Chickpea Tikka Masala?

Yes. You can freeze chickpea tikka masala for up to one month. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams