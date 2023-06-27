Asian Indian Main Dishes Vegetarian Chickpea Tikka Masala Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Chickpea tikka masala is a classic Indian curry where chickpeas are cooked in a flavorful creamy sauce. Serve over basmati rice or with naan. By Sarah Brekke Sarah Brekke Sarah Brekke is a culinary professional with over 10 years of experience food media. With a background in both culinary and food sciences, she uses her skills to develop, test, and modify recipes to make them as tasty and practical as possible. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Updated on June 27, 2023 Save Saved! Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 35 mins
Servings: 4

Jump to Nutrition Facts

This chickpea tikka masala recipe like it would take a while to make, according to recipe developer Sarah Brekke, but it comes together surprisingly quickly.

How to Make Chickpea Tikka Masala

You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you make homemade chickpea tikka masala:

Cook the onions and carrots in oil, then add the garam masala, cumin, and pepper. Stir in the tomato paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, and jalapeño.Stir in the chickpeas, tomato sauce, sugar, salt, and cayenne. Simmer.Stir in water and half-and-half.Garnish and serve over basmati rice.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: Add any vegetables or beans you want, says Sarah. This chickpea tikka masala is easy to customize. Double the recipe because it will taste better the next day. Remove the seeds from your jalapeño if you want less heat. For a vegan variation, substitute ¼ cup of cashew cream for half-and-half. Learn how to make homemade cashew cream below. To make this chickpea tikka masala a soup, add more vegetable stock and some garam masala to make a soup. Cashew cream will work as a thickener, if desired, for a creamier soup. To make cashew cream: Blend 1 cup soaked* cashews and with 1 cup water for 2 minutes on high, or until smooth. Cashew cream can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days or frozen in an ice cube tray for up to 3 months. What to Serve With Chickpea Tikka Masala Serve the chickpea tikka masala over cooked basmati rice with naan to soak up all that flavorful liquid. For more serving inspiration, explore our collection of 10 Easy, Healthy Indian Side Dishes to Complete the Meal. How to Store Chickpea Tikka Masala Allow the leftover chickpea tikka masala to cool, then store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Can You Freeze Chickpea Tikka Masala? Yes. You can freeze chickpea tikka masala for up to one month. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 medium onion, thinly sliced 2 carrots, thinly sliced 1 teaspoon garam masala 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger paste 1/2 teaspoon garlic paste 1/2 medium fresh jalapeño chile pepper, finely chopped* 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce 1/4 teaspoon sugar 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional) 3/4 cup water, or as needed 1/4 cup half and half 1/4 cup snipped fresh cilantro 4 cups hot cooked basmati rice Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and carrots and cook until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Stir in garam masala, cumin, and black pepper; cook and stir until mixture is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Add tomato paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, and jalapeño pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Stir in chickpeas, tomato sauce, sugar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture is hot. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Stir in 3/4 cup water and half-and-half. Continue cooking on low until heated through, about 1 minute. For a saucier mixture, add more water if desired. Remove from heat; cover and keep warm. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Top with cilantro and serve with hot cooked basmati rice and/or naan. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 485 Calories 10g Fat 80g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 485 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 486mg 21% Total Carbohydrate 80g 29% Dietary Fiber 19g 69% Total Sugars 16g Protein 22g Vitamin C 15mg 76% Calcium 145mg 11% Iron 8mg 44% Potassium 1017mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. 