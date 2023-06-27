Chickpea Tikka Masala

Chickpea tikka masala is a classic Indian curry where chickpeas are cooked in a flavorful creamy sauce. Serve over basmati rice or with naan.

By
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke is a culinary professional with over 10 years of experience food media. With a background in both culinary and food sciences, she uses her skills to develop, test, and modify recipes to make them as tasty and practical as possible.
Updated on June 27, 2023
chick pea masala served over steamed rice and garnished with fresh cilantro.
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
This chickpea tikka masala recipe like it would take a while to make, according to recipe developer Sarah Brekke, but it comes together surprisingly quickly. 

How to Make Chickpea Tikka Masala

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make homemade chickpea tikka masala: 

  1. Cook the onions and carrots in oil, then add the garam masala, cumin, and pepper. 
  2. Stir in the tomato paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, and jalapeño.
  3. Stir in the chickpeas, tomato sauce, sugar, salt, and cayenne. Simmer.
  4. Stir in water and half-and-half.
  5. Garnish and serve over basmati rice. 

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

  1. Add any vegetables or beans you want, says Sarah. This chickpea tikka masala is easy to customize. 
  2. Double the recipe because it will taste better the next day. 
  3. Remove the seeds from your jalapeño if you want less heat. 
  4. For a vegan variation, substitute ¼ cup of cashew cream for half-and-half. Learn how to make homemade cashew cream below. 
  5. To make this chickpea tikka masala a soup, add more vegetable stock and some garam masala to make a soup. Cashew cream will work as a thickener, if desired, for a creamier soup. 

To make cashew cream: Blend 1 cup soaked* cashews and with 1 cup water for 2 minutes on high, or until smooth. Cashew cream can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days or frozen in an ice cube tray for up to 3 months.  

What to Serve With Chickpea Tikka Masala

Serve the chickpea tikka masala over cooked basmati rice with naan to soak up all that flavorful liquid. For more serving inspiration, explore our collection of 10 Easy, Healthy Indian Side Dishes to Complete the Meal

How to Store Chickpea Tikka Masala

Allow the leftover chickpea tikka masala to cool, then store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. 

Can You Freeze Chickpea Tikka Masala?

Yes. You can freeze chickpea tikka masala for up to one month. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. 

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced

  • 2 carrots, thinly sliced

  • 1 teaspoon garam masala

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger paste

  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

  • 1/2 medium fresh jalapeño chile pepper, finely chopped*

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

  • 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

  • 3/4 cup water, or as needed

  • 1/4 cup half and half

  • 1/4 cup snipped fresh cilantro

  • 4 cups hot cooked basmati rice

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    all ingredients for a chick pea masala gathered in glass bowls on a marble countertop.

  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and carrots and cook until tender, 5 to 6 minutes.

    carrots and onions cooked until softened in a cast iron skillet.

  3. Stir in garam masala, cumin, and black pepper; cook and stir until mixture is fragrant, about 30 seconds.

    carrots and onions cooked until softened in a cast iron skillet.

  4. Add tomato paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, and jalapeño pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes.

    seasoning combined with onions and carrots in a cast iron skillet.

  5. Stir in chickpeas, tomato sauce, sugar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture is hot. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

    chick peas added to seasoned carrots and onions in a cast iron skillet.

  6. Stir in 3/4 cup water and half-and-half. Continue cooking on low until heated through, about 1 minute. For a saucier mixture, add more water if desired. Remove from heat; cover and keep warm.

    Chickpea Tikka Masala coming together in a cast iron skillet.

  7. Top with cilantro and serve with hot cooked basmati rice and/or naan.

    Fresh cilantro added to chickpea tikka masala in a cast iron skillet.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

485 Calories
10g Fat
80g Carbs
22g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 485
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 1g 6%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 486mg 21%
Total Carbohydrate 80g 29%
Dietary Fiber 19g 69%
Total Sugars 16g
Protein 22g
Vitamin C 15mg 76%
Calcium 145mg 11%
Iron 8mg 44%
Potassium 1017mg 22%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

