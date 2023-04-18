Chick-fil-A Just Released New Merch and Super Fans Are Flocking to the Store for It

We know it’s incredibly hard to choose just one, but every Chick-fil-A fan has their all-time fave sauce. Whether it’s one of the original three sauces—including Barbecue, Honey Mustard, or Polynesian—or a newer Chick-fil-A original—like Chick-fil-A Sauce or Sweet & Spicy Sriracha—every customer has a go-to.

Chick-fil-A knows its sauces have their own fan clubs, which is why it’s releasing a new line of merch so customers can rep their favorite ones.

Starting April 17, customers can find 11 different sauce-themed items, all featuring the vibrant colors of the sauce packets, on Chick-fil-A’s e-commerce site. The merch line spans from t-shirts and hats to tote bags and shoes—and even features some fun accessories, like watches and enamel pins. The items range in price from $6 to $80 and are each available in seven colors that represent the sauces—including Barbecue, Chick-fil-A Sauce, Garden Herb Ranch, Honey Mustard, Polynesian Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, and Zesty Buffalo.

The merch includes:

Enamel Pins: $6

Shoelaces: $8

Sauce Socks: $14

Trucker Hats: $25

Insulated Water Bottles: $25

Pocket Tees: $28

Bucket Hats: $30

Tote Bags: $45

Crewnecks: $60

Watches: $60

Shoes: $80

These items are all online exclusives, but Chick-fil-A is selling one more sauce-themed item only in its restaurants. Sauce Keychains are available at participating restaurants while supplies last—and TikTokers have already been running to their nearest locations to buy them.

While some of the items might be reserved for the most diehard sauce fans, if you don’t want a hat that screams Garden Herb Ranch, there are some lower-key options for you. A lot of the items are simple and aesthetically pleasing with just a hint of Chick-fil-A branding.

This is the first-ever sauce-themed release, but it’s not the first time Chick-fil-A has released merch. In November 2022, Chick-fil-A dropped its first-ever line of merchandise that sold out quickly. If that’s any indication of what’s to come, you’ll want to add your bucket hat and tote bag to the cart ASAP. Especially with summer quickly approaching, you could be rocking your trendy Chick-fil-A gear sooner than you think.