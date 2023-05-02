Just Leaked: Our Favorite Summer Chick-fil-A Item Might Be Hitting Menus Early This Year

For Chick-fil-A fans, summer officially starts when there’s a hand-spun peach milkshake in hand. The cool, refreshing dessert has a one-of-a-kind flavor that tastes like sunshine and summer break. And, to our joy, it sounds like the seasonally-available shake will be back earlier than usual this year.



According to an Instagram post, the beloved Peach Milkshake is expected to make a grand return on June 12th, securing it as an annual tradition for the fast-food chicken chain.



The fruity, frosty treat will wake up your tastebuds from a long winter, and offer sweet relief from the summer heat. The old-fashioned shake will join the regular offerings of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and, of course, cookies and cream.



While we’re still waiting on the official announcement, we have good reason to believe the rumor is true, as the shake became available on June 13th last year and June 14th the year prior. However, the company recommends checking with your local restaurant to confirm the release date in your area.



“The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a 2022 press release. “Our Team Members are consistently asked by guests when their favorite seasonal milkshake, like the Peach Milkshake, will be back on the menu, so we want to continue to make this a yearly tradition for them.”



In fact, the question, “When will the peach shake be available?” is so common among customers that there’s an entire FAQ page on their website dedicated to it.



So, what makes the Peach Milkshake so popular?

If you’ve never had one, you might be surprised to know that the Icedream-based shake is blended with real chunks of peach, giving it an authentic fruity flavor.



Cool, creamy, fresh, and fruity, the signature treat revisits the classic peaches-and-cream flavor combination that simply just works, especially in the warm summer months.



The summertime treat was first introduced in 2009 and is now anxiously awaited from October to May. Chick-fil-A keeps trying its hand at new seasonal frosted flavors, but the peach shake has reached an almost unbeatable status among its fandom.

